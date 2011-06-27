Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport Consumer Reviews

Love my Disco Sport Edward Noble , 02/17/2018 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful It hasn’t been perfect. I have a few electronic gremlins that have popped up—the rear mirror dip feature and the SIM card have each needed service—but otherwise, it’s is a fabulous car. Beautiful but not flashy, it is really an ideal vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ain't a Luxury SUV MKM , 05/20/2018 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Although this car ranks as a luxury SUV and costs close to $50K with some options, this is not a luxury SUV in my opinion. I have owned this car for about 10 months now and the biggest issue that I have is the transmission - it is very jerky; it is so jerky that the passenger sitting next to me also felt it. I have taken it to the dealership many times, but to no avail. The other issue with the car is that the inside technology seems dated. The GPS looks and feels archaic and is full of bugs. I am not happy with the user interface of the systems either. Lastly, the gas mileage is not that good. I am getting about 11 - 14 mpg during city driving. I can get it up to about 25 on highway. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Beautiful car Debra , 09/02/2018 HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Everyday I was annoyed by the seatbelt! It wasn’t adjustable and cut across my neck. Navigation system was difficult to work with. Other than that, the car was beautiful. Excellent during the snowy winter in NH! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Discovery Sport Scotia Grey Metallic

Yulong White Metallic

Santorini Black Metallic

Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Narvik Black

Corris Grey Metallic

Fuji White

Firenze Red Metallic

Indus Silver Metallic

Byron Blue Metallic Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM

Great SUV Kirk997 , 04/15/2020 HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a Range Rover Sport, this is big heavy mother, so I bought the Discovery for my GF. I got her the Sport HSE LUX, and we love it! This car is quick enough and great MPG, unlike my Range which is gas guzzler. The Disco has plenty of cargo room, and quality materials and workman ship. I looked at comparable SUV in the $ range, Jeeps too cheep and outdated, The Ford Edge was pretty cool, and a bit bigger I think and probably more features, the BMW's overpriced, the Benz way overpriced and smaller, and then the Disco, just a cool look, white on black trim and 19" rims. The LUX has better leather seating and a better sound system. Overall, the Disco is hands down a better buy, of course I am biased to Land Rover after owning 3 of them. But, I only buy quality and value. I also have Benz and BMW for sport cars, but the Disco is just an awesome compact SUV. You don't need the heavy and gas guzzling, I can get 30 MPG at 55 MPH. Cool LED lighting in headlamp and a nice attractive dash, not to plastic looking like the other brands. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse