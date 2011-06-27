  1. Home
Used 2002 Kia Spectra GSX Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Spectra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Front track57.7 in.
Length178.1 in.
Curb weight2752 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height56.1 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Stone Beige
  • Pewter Gray
  • Evergreen
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Slate Blue
  • White
  • Pepper Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
