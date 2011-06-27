  1. Home
Used 2014 Kia Soul Base Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Soul
Overview
Overview
$16,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
$16,900
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
$16,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.8/426.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Engine
$16,900
Torque118 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Safety
$16,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$16,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$16,900
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
$16,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
$16,900
EC Mirror Compass and Homelinkyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Trayyes
Interior Light Kityes
Sport Pedalsyes
Illuminated Scuff Plateyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
$16,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front Seats
$16,900
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear Seats
$16,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
$16,900
Rear Spoileryes
Mud Guardsyes
Hood Filmyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Measurements
$16,900
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity61.3 cu.ft.
Length163.0 in.
Curb weight2714 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height63.0 in.
EPA interior volume125.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Colors
$16,900
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Bright Silver
  • Titanium Gray
  • Latte Brown
  • Shadow Black
  • Alien II
  • Kale Green
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
$16,900
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/60R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
$16,900
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
$16,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
