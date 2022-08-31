Used Kia Rio Hatchback for Sale
- $14,990Fair price$135 Below Market49,395 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A3XD6262524
Stock: 2001893240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2022
- $15,590Fair price$749 Above Market57,454 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A38G6583742
Stock: 2001873518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2022
- $19,999Great price$4,149 Below Market7,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticQuality Chevrolet (Old Bridge, NJ)Back-up cameraBluetoothUpgraded HeadlightsTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Old Bridge, NJ / 195 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD6ME376373
Stock: 21657A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2022
- $18,995Great price$3,149 Below Market35,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticLithia Toyota of Redding (Redding, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsApple Carplay/Androi...+more
Located in Redding, CA / 2,359 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB9KE209355
Stock: KE209355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2022
- $16,99027,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A38G6652264
Stock: 2001787662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2022
- $15,99029,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A37E6346348
Stock: 2001930756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2022
- $16,59037,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A38F6441230
Stock: 2001933589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $16,99041,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A33F6428823
Stock: 2001824600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2022
- $14,99053,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A39D6145730
Stock: 2001931100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2022
- $19,588Great price$2,857 Below Market6,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticFerman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsApple Carplay/Androi...+more
Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Great dealership. Super salesperson with great follow up by her and sales management. Elizabeth Rose is a winner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AD1LE270671
Stock: 22D491C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- $16,59056,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl ManualCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB3JE094203
Stock: 2001826662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2022
- $11,028Great price$2,555 Below Market66,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticNapleton Northlake Kia (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)Back-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip Computer+more
Located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL / 858 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A3XD6216592
Stock: KTSE216592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2022
- $16,99050,058 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A37C6090819
Stock: 2001925230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2022
- $14,99063,594 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Back-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip Computer+more
Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADN5A39D6167837
Stock: 2001946676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $16,987Great price$2,049 Below Market54,096 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticByerly Ford (Louisville, KY)Back-up cameraBluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsApple Carplay/Androi...+more
Located in Louisville, KY / 453 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Very Satisfied. The sales man Charlie Z went above and beyond to help me. I just had been a horrific car wreck with totally out my car a was in desperate need of finding another car in excellent condition. It had to be used because I cannot afford brand new oe so I explained Charlie Z my situation and He helped me. I owe him and your financial team a great deal of Gratitude. Thank You Holly H. Very Happy Customer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB4KE209392
Stock: F4981A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2022
- $16,59034,894 miles4cyl AutomaticCarvana (In-stock online)Delivery available*Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A36F6494623
Stock: 2001922125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2022
- $12,900Great price$1,938 Below Market74,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticPeterson Auto Sales, LLC (Midvale, UT)BluetoothTire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench Seats+more
Located in Midvale, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A34G6675818
Stock: 675818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $13,500Great price$2,487 Below Market37,250 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticPrestige Auto Group (Avenel, NJ)Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Avenel, NJ / 201 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Wanted to purchase a truck priced at $42450 asked for cash out the door price and as told it would be $52,195. Actual documents cost less than $3000 (Sales tax, Registration, tags and title transfer in PA) Not sure how they came up with $9745. offered to pay them $4000 and they never responded. When I called and requested the Sales Manager email they refused to give it to me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB5JE119053
Stock: 119053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2022
- $14,391Great price$1,503 Below Market30,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticKen Ganley Subaru Wickliffe (Wickliffe, OH)Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Wickliffe, OH / 275 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A34F6516781
Stock: 27120T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
- $14,985Great price$1,690 Below Market82,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticSerra Trussville Kia (Birmingham, AL)Back-up cameraBluetoothLeather SeatsTire Pressure Warnin...USB Inputs+more
Located in Birmingham, AL / 632 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Dealer Review:
Be aware and AVOID this dealership at all cost. Absolutely no commitment for customer satisfaction. All words, but absolutely NO actions.. I had an agreement to deliver a new Carnival SX prestige on trailer but they instead drove it and put 200 miles on a BRAND NEW vehicle. To make it even worse, the driver stated that he hit some object in transit causing an exterior damage to the vehicle but the dealership would not do a thing to remedy it. Wait, did I say that it's supposed to be a brand new car? Instead, told me that they would pay for damage repair if I take it to the nearest KIA dealership. (By the way, the earliest appointment time available is 2 months from now) Wait, Why am I chasing around to get this damage fixed on a brand NEW vecicle that was not even my fault to begin with? I'd expect the dealership to take a full responsibility and fix the situation but clearly they've shown no intention/willingness to rectify the situation and satisfy their "VERY UNHAPPY" customer. Yes, I've agreed to cancel the contract and they are now taking back the vehicle and driving across the states just so that they can put it back in their lot hoping to sell it as a used vehicle to their next customer. Maybe next time I should ask them if I could borrow their brand new vehicle and take it for a spin and return it with some damage and say "Sorry, sometime accident happens and I gotta go, but send me the bill and I will pay for it later" How would that make you feel? I can't believe that I am even giving them one star. (Google wouldn't let me post this unless I give 1 star)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3KPA25AB8JE088610
Stock: P088610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2022
- $9,995Great price$1,195 Below Market118,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only4cyl AutomaticKia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden (Rainbow City, AL)Tire Pressure Warnin...USB InputsTrip ComputerRear Bench SeatsStability Control+more
Located in Rainbow City, AL / 590 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNADM5A36E6362525
Stock: R6135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2022
