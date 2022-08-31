Located in Birmingham , AL / 632 miles away from Ashburn, VA

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Currant Red 2018 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 2018 Kia Rio, Rio S, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6...

Be aware and AVOID this dealership at all cost. Absolutely no commitment for customer satisfaction. All words, but absolutely NO actions.. I had an agreement to deliver a new Carnival SX prestige on trailer but they instead drove it and put 200 miles on a BRAND NEW vehicle. To make it even worse, the driver stated that he hit some object in transit causing an exterior damage to the vehicle but the dealership would not do a thing to remedy it. Wait, did I say that it's supposed to be a brand new car? Instead, told me that they would pay for damage repair if I take it to the nearest KIA dealership. (By the way, the earliest appointment time available is 2 months from now) Wait, Why am I chasing around to get this damage fixed on a brand NEW vecicle that was not even my fault to begin with? I'd expect the dealership to take a full responsibility and fix the situation but clearly they've shown no intention/willingness to rectify the situation and satisfy their "VERY UNHAPPY" customer. Yes, I've agreed to cancel the contract and they are now taking back the vehicle and driving across the states just so that they can put it back in their lot hoping to sell it as a used vehicle to their next customer. Maybe next time I should ask them if I could borrow their brand new vehicle and take it for a spin and return it with some damage and say "Sorry, sometime accident happens and I gotta go, but send me the bill and I will pay for it later" How would that make you feel? I can't believe that I am even giving them one star. (Google wouldn't let me post this unless I give 1 star)

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Personal Use Only : Yes History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: 3KPA25AB8JE088610

Stock: P088610

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-27-2022