Used Kia Rio Hatchback for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
173 listings
  • 2013 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2013 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $14,990
    Fair priceFair price
    $135 Below Market
    49,395 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A3XD6262524
    Stock: 2001893240
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2022

  • 2016 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2016 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $15,590
    Fair priceFair price
    $749 Above Market
    57,454 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A38G6583742
    Stock: 2001873518
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-22-2022

  • 2021 Kia Rio S Hatchback

    2021 Kia Rio
    S 4dr Hatchback

    $19,999
    Great priceGreat price
    $4,149 Below Market
    7,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Quality Chevrolet (Old Bridge, NJ)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Upgraded Headlights
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Old Bridge, NJ / 195 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    NA.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AD6ME376373
    Stock: 21657A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-03-2022

  • 2019 Kia Rio S Hatchback

    2019 Kia Rio
    S 4dr Hatchback

    $18,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $3,149 Below Market
    35,124 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Lithia Toyota of Redding (Redding, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Apple Carplay/Androi...
    +more

    Located in Redding, CA / 2,359 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 35,124 Miles! RED exterior and BLACK interior, S trim. WAS $20,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 37 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, iPod/M...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AB9KE209355
    Stock: KE209355
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-07-2022

  • 2016 Kia Rio EX Hatchback

    2016 Kia Rio
    EX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,990
    27,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADN5A38G6652264
    Stock: 2001787662
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-11-2022

  • 2014 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2014 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $15,990
    29,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Sacramento, CA / 2,345 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A37E6346348
    Stock: 2001930756
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2022

  • 2015 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2015 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,590
    37,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Las Vegas, NV / 2,057 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A38F6441230
    Stock: 2001933589
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • 2015 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2015 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,990
    41,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A33F6428823
    Stock: 2001824600
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-31-2022

  • 2013 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2013 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $14,990
    53,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Philadelphia, PA / 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A39D6145730
    Stock: 2001931100
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2022

  • New Listing
    2020 Kia Rio S Hatchback

    2020 Kia Rio
    S 4dr Hatchback

    $19,588
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,857 Below Market
    6,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge of New Port Richey (New Port Richey, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Apple Carplay/Androi...
    +more

    Located in New Port Richey, FL / 806 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, Rio S, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L 4-Cylinder, IVT, Aurora Black, Black Cloth. $1,000 Ferman Trade-In Assistance available exclu...

    Dealer Review:

    Great dealership. Super salesperson with great follow up by her and sales management. Elizabeth Rose is a winner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    36 Combined MPG (33 City/41 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AD1LE270671
    Stock: 22D491C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2022

  • 2018 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2018 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,590
    56,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Manual
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Boston, MA / 404 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AB3JE094203
    Stock: 2001826662
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-26-2022

  • 2013 Kia Rio EX Hatchback

    2013 Kia Rio
    EX 4dr Hatchback

    $11,028
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,555 Below Market
    66,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Napleton Northlake Kia (Palm Beach Gardens, FL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    +more

    Located in Palm Beach Gardens, FL / 858 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2013 Kia Rio EX Clear White 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 4D Hatchback FWD 6-Speed Automatic Beige Cloth. Odometer is 30541 miles below market average!Napleton's No...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADN5A3XD6216592
    Stock: KTSE216592
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-12-2022

  • New Listing
    2012 Kia Rio EX Hatchback

    2012 Kia Rio
    EX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,990
    50,058 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Denvery, CO / 1,466 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADN5A37C6090819
    Stock: 2001925230
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-29-2022

  • 2013 Kia Rio EX Hatchback

    2013 Kia Rio
    EX 4dr Hatchback

    $14,990
    63,594 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    +more

    Located in Louisville, KY / 449 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADN5A39D6167837
    Stock: 2001946676
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • Price Drop
    2019 Kia Rio S Hatchback

    2019 Kia Rio
    S 4dr Hatchback

    $16,987
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,049 Below Market
    54,096 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Byerly Ford (Louisville, KY)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Apple Carplay/Androi...
    +more

    Located in Louisville, KY / 453 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Certified. 2019 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V **ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CLEAN HISTORY REPORT**, **WELL MAINTAINED**, **BLUE ...

    Dealer Review:

    Very Satisfied. The sales man Charlie Z went above and beyond to help me. I just had been a horrific car wreck with totally out my car a was in desperate need of finding another car in excellent condition. It had to be used because I cannot afford brand new oe so I explained Charlie Z my situation and He helped me. I owe him and your financial team a great deal of Gratitude. Thank You Holly H. Very Happy Customer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AB4KE209392
    Stock: F4981A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-24-2022

  • New Listing
    2015 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2015 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $16,590
    34,894 miles
    4cyl Automatic
    Carvana (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Detroit, MI / 380 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    At Carvana, we want to help everyone Live Feelessly�. That's why we never charge last-minute, bogus fees. We believe in treating you better--we think ...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A36F6494623
    Stock: 2001922125
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-18-2022

  • 2016 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2016 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $12,900
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,938 Below Market
    74,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Peterson Auto Sales, LLC (Midvale, UT)
    Bluetooth
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    +more

    Located in Midvale, UT / 1,818 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CLEAN CARFAX AND 36+ MPG IN THIS CALIFORNIA CAR THAT ALSO HAS GREAT SOUNDING INFINITY AUDIO WITH AUXILIARY INPUT / USB INPUT / BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY AN...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A34G6675818
    Stock: 675818
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2018 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2018 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $13,500
    Great priceGreat price
    $2,487 Below Market
    37,250 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Prestige Auto Group (Avenel, NJ)
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Avenel, NJ / 201 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This 2018 Kia Rio 4dr LX features a 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silky Silver wit...

    Dealer Review:

    Wanted to purchase a truck priced at $42450 asked for cash out the door price and as told it would be $52,195. Actual documents cost less than $3000 (Sales tax, Registration, tags and title transfer in PA) Not sure how they came up with $9745. offered to pay them $4000 and they never responded. When I called and requested the Sales Manager email they refused to give it to me.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AB5JE119053
    Stock: 119053
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-07-2022

  • 2015 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2015 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $14,391
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,503 Below Market
    30,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Ken Ganley Subaru Wickliffe (Wickliffe, OH)
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Wickliffe, OH / 275 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A34F6516781
    Stock: 27120T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

  • 2018 Kia Rio S Hatchback

    2018 Kia Rio
    S 4dr Hatchback

    $14,985
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,690 Below Market
    82,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Serra Trussville Kia (Birmingham, AL)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Leather Seats
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    +more

    Located in Birmingham, AL / 632 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Currant Red 2018 Kia Rio S FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.6L I4 DGI 16V 2018 Kia Rio, Rio S, 4D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 DGI 16V, 6...

    Dealer Review:

    Be aware and AVOID this dealership at all cost. Absolutely no commitment for customer satisfaction. All words, but absolutely NO actions.. I had an agreement to deliver a new Carnival SX prestige on trailer but they instead drove it and put 200 miles on a BRAND NEW vehicle. To make it even worse, the driver stated that he hit some object in transit causing an exterior damage to the vehicle but the dealership would not do a thing to remedy it. Wait, did I say that it's supposed to be a brand new car? Instead, told me that they would pay for damage repair if I take it to the nearest KIA dealership. (By the way, the earliest appointment time available is 2 months from now) Wait, Why am I chasing around to get this damage fixed on a brand NEW vecicle that was not even my fault to begin with? I'd expect the dealership to take a full responsibility and fix the situation but clearly they've shown no intention/willingness to rectify the situation and satisfy their "VERY UNHAPPY" customer. Yes, I've agreed to cancel the contract and they are now taking back the vehicle and driving across the states just so that they can put it back in their lot hoping to sell it as a used vehicle to their next customer. Maybe next time I should ask them if I could borrow their brand new vehicle and take it for a spin and return it with some damage and say "Sorry, sometime accident happens and I gotta go, but send me the bill and I will pay for it later" How would that make you feel? I can't believe that I am even giving them one star. (Google wouldn't let me post this unless I give 1 star)

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 3KPA25AB8JE088610
    Stock: P088610
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-27-2022

  • New Listing
    2014 Kia Rio LX Hatchback

    2014 Kia Rio
    LX 4dr Hatchback

    $9,995
    Great priceGreat price
    $1,195 Below Market
    118,387 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    4cyl Automatic
    Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden (Rainbow City, AL)
    Tire Pressure Warnin...
    USB Inputs
    Trip Computer
    Rear Bench Seats
    Stability Control
    +more

    Located in Rainbow City, AL / 590 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This unit gleams with a flashy red exterior. This vehicle is front wheel drive. This 2014 Kia Rio has a 1.6 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engin...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    31 Combined MPG (27 City/37 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: KNADM5A36E6362525
    Stock: R6135A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2022

