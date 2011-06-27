  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Optima
  4. Used 2012 Kia Optima
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 Optima
5(56%)4(19%)3(16%)2(5%)1(4%)
4.2
125 reviews
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale
List Price Range
$8,500 - $12,998
Used Optima for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...25

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Don't be fooled by the Badge

thorlo, 02/21/2012
51 of 51 people found this review helpful

I have owned Dozens of new cars, including,7/ VW's,3/BMW's,3/Audi's,2/Acura's,1/Jag& a M-B. All were special in their own way, But as far as Packaging, performance, style, funtion, and safety rating (NHTSA/IIHS), My 2012 Kia Optima SX, is by far the best car I've ever Owned. it feels as solid as any of them. And on my trip From Texas to Va. I got 33 true MPG, at speeds somewhat above those posted. so a word to the wise car shopper, Don't be fooled by the Badge.

Report Abuse

Fine car with a couple of odd quirks

scrapalara, 02/24/2012
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

600 miles into my 2012 Optima EX w/premium pkg (pano roof, UVO stereo), no NAV. First, I've read several reviews that say they upgraded to the tech pkg to get the backup camera. With the EX premium pkg, the backup camera was included. Car is quiet and responsive. I have a 60-mile daily commute (one way) and running about 69-70 with the cruise am getting about 32 mpg. Expect this to improve as the car breaks in and the weather warms. A head-turner! Trading up from a loaded '05 Sebring convertible, so, to me, road noise is quiet! Handled 8" of Illinois snow with ease and stability. Very pleased so far!

Report Abuse

Excellent Cost / Benefit

seson, 02/24/2012
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

Researched and compared to the Malibu, Camry, Accord, Altima, etc., and found this to be the best choice for me. Quiet and smooth ride, stunning looks, good interior materials, Bluetooth, USB, 10/10 drive train, 60/60 bumper to bumper (lifetime drive train from the dealer). With what Kia includes even on the LX AT, I've only added a factory spoiler and window tint. All this for under 20K after rebates..Gas mileage has been 25 around the city and up to 36 on the Hwy. Best of all, it's made here in the USA by American workers in Georgia.

Report Abuse

Good in some aspects, still lacking in a lot more

orleans44, 03/31/2013
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Traded my '09 TSX for a '12 Optima SX. While there are tons of nice standard features, like the heated and cooled seats, the turbo, the push button start and the panoramic sunroof, it's easy to tell the trade-offs Kia sacrificed to appease the value conscious consumer. If you're a true car person who pays attention to details and spends a decent amount of time in the car, spend a little more and get a car from a manufacturer who figures out the details. The car has great power. It will go when you want it to. The tires are the weak point and you find that out with wet pavement. The mileage is less than what mfr states on the sticker and on the "ave mpg" show in the dash.

Report Abuse

2012 Kia Optima SX

cdh906, 04/02/2012
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

I have now had my SX for a little over a month, its a big step up from my '96 Camry. I wanted a fun, reliable car that was comfortable with luxury amenities that could handle my 90 mi round trip commute, yet was fun. I looked at Audi A3 (D), Ford Fusion, Focus, VW Golf (D) and decided the best bang for my buck was the Kia Optima. I got leather, fun, outstanding warranty, great design, all the fancy features I wanted, none of the add ons I didn't want. I paid $29,200 out the door for a white 2012 Kia Optima with Touring and Premium Package (no nav), I talked them down by using email, it helped a lot rather than on the phone or in person, allowed me time to choose words carefully.

Report Abuse
12345...25
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Optimas for sale

Related Used 2012 Kia Optima info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles