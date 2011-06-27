Used 2012 Kia Optima Consumer Reviews

Don't be fooled by the Badge thorlo , 02/21/2012 51 of 51 people found this review helpful I have owned Dozens of new cars, including,7/ VW's,3/BMW's,3/Audi's,2/Acura's,1/Jag& a M-B. All were special in their own way, But as far as Packaging, performance, style, funtion, and safety rating (NHTSA/IIHS), My 2012 Kia Optima SX, is by far the best car I've ever Owned. it feels as solid as any of them. And on my trip From Texas to Va. I got 33 true MPG, at speeds somewhat above those posted. so a word to the wise car shopper, Don't be fooled by the Badge. Report Abuse

Fine car with a couple of odd quirks scrapalara , 02/24/2012 17 of 17 people found this review helpful 600 miles into my 2012 Optima EX w/premium pkg (pano roof, UVO stereo), no NAV. First, I've read several reviews that say they upgraded to the tech pkg to get the backup camera. With the EX premium pkg, the backup camera was included. Car is quiet and responsive. I have a 60-mile daily commute (one way) and running about 69-70 with the cruise am getting about 32 mpg. Expect this to improve as the car breaks in and the weather warms. A head-turner! Trading up from a loaded '05 Sebring convertible, so, to me, road noise is quiet! Handled 8" of Illinois snow with ease and stability. Very pleased so far!

Excellent Cost / Benefit seson , 02/24/2012 28 of 29 people found this review helpful Researched and compared to the Malibu, Camry, Accord, Altima, etc., and found this to be the best choice for me. Quiet and smooth ride, stunning looks, good interior materials, Bluetooth, USB, 10/10 drive train, 60/60 bumper to bumper (lifetime drive train from the dealer). With what Kia includes even on the LX AT, I've only added a factory spoiler and window tint. All this for under 20K after rebates..Gas mileage has been 25 around the city and up to 36 on the Hwy. Best of all, it's made here in the USA by American workers in Georgia.

Good in some aspects, still lacking in a lot more orleans44 , 03/31/2013 26 of 27 people found this review helpful Traded my '09 TSX for a '12 Optima SX. While there are tons of nice standard features, like the heated and cooled seats, the turbo, the push button start and the panoramic sunroof, it's easy to tell the trade-offs Kia sacrificed to appease the value conscious consumer. If you're a true car person who pays attention to details and spends a decent amount of time in the car, spend a little more and get a car from a manufacturer who figures out the details. The car has great power. It will go when you want it to. The tires are the weak point and you find that out with wet pavement. The mileage is less than what mfr states on the sticker and on the "ave mpg" show in the dash.