2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Great plugin hybrid, just a few drawbacks
Edmunds info on the 2020 Optima plugin Hybrid is slightly inaccurate - there's no sunroof on the EX (only available trim). One annoying thing is that the wireless phone charger isn't large enough for the larger-size phones like the iPhone XS Max and the Samsung Galaxy Note series IF you have a case on the phone. Neither my wife's IPhone nor my Note8 can take advantage of this feature. In 2020, Kia also reduced the EV range from 30 to 28 miles - this made the car ineligible for the California EV tax rebate. The only other thing that bugs me a little bit is that you can't tell if the car is turned on unless you look at the display. I've forgotten to turn it off before exiting, and when I try to lock it, it beeps - but I can't tell why unless I look at the driver dash. The Kia mobile remote app is slow and often won't connect to the car. I'm in the middle of Los Angeles and it happens all over the place. There's also no way to set a "one-time" charging schedule - you have to set up the schedule, then disable or delete it when finished. Kia email support is non-existent. I've asked 3 questions, and in all 3 cases, the response was "call Kia" or "call your Kia Dealer" Otherwise, I'm very happy with the car. Good fit and finish. Solid 40mpg in hybrid mode. EV range is very accurate.
