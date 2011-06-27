  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Commander
  4. Used 2009 Jeep Commander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Jeep Commander Overland Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Commander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,645
See Commander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,645
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque389 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower357 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,645
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,645
276 watts stereo outputyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Boston Acoustics premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,645
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,645
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room42.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Rear head room40.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity68.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5055 lbs.
Gross weight6300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.42 cd.
Angle of approach34.8 degrees
Maximum payload1160 lbs.
Angle of departure27.2 degrees
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height72.1 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Exterior Colors
  • Red Rock Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Olive Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Graystone Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,645
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,645
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Commander Inventory

Related Used 2009 Jeep Commander Overland info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles