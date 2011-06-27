Used 2000 Jaguar XKR Consumer Reviews

Underappreciated Depreciated Cat RCD-XKR2000 , 08/03/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Jaguar XKRs, particularly the coupes, are truly underappreciated IMHO. Low mileage 2000 XKR coupes now sell for about one-third of their original sticker price making them a truly affordable soon-to-be-classic. These cars have 370 supercharged horses, a silky smooth 5-speed mercedes transmission and are a styling masterpiece. One can easily put 2 bags of golf clubs in the trunk and have plenty of room for luggage in the back seat. And, the ride is completely civilized and quiet (almost too quiet). Reliability doesn't seem to be an issue and extended warranties are available for the risk adverse. The upcoming release of the new down-sized XK series should make these cars an even better value. Report Abuse

Supercar for a great price RCD-XKR2000 , 07/31/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful These are a great value used, especially the coupes. With some sensible modifications they can be excellent cars. I have had little or no maintenance issues with the car over 4 years of ownership. I did lower it, & added an x-pipe exhaust, larger wheels, and a black mesh grill. Of these changes, lowering and the growling exhaust are must do mods which greatly enhance the driving experience. The car looks great even though it is 10 years old and the coupes are relatively uncommon so valets tend to keep the car up front, relegating Mercedes SLs and Porsches to the rear. One great feature is the trunk which holds 2 golf bags plus luggage and the dog fits in the back seat, a highly practical GT.

Work of art Steve S , 04/19/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Driving an XKR is like riding in a work of art. Nothing beats the 99-04 body. I do wish it had 6 speeds but the car was worth every penny. Less than 10k miles for 7 years. Great acceleration and handling. Passenger side window has a manufacturer's flaw and sometimes does not go back up when person exists. I suggest a trickle charger to keep battery charged with the convertable. No regrets.

Jaguar XKR Shaguar Man , 10/16/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is a solid, fun to drive, head turner