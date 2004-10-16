Used 2000 Jaguar XKR
Pros & Cons
- Supercharged engine, attractive shape, better handling than standard XK8.
- No manual transmission, no side airbags, luxury hurt by smallish interior.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Smooth, sleek and sexy, the XK performance coupe is more of a gran turismo than a true sports car.
Vehicle overview
This year, fans of Jaguar's XK-Series have another model to consider, the XKR.
Attractive and powerful, the XKR is the performance version of the XK8, much like the XJR is the performance version of the XJ8 sedan. And like the XJR, the XKR's calling card is its engine. Supercharged with twin intercoolers, the 4.0-liter V8 develops 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque; it's mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The XKR leaps from zero to 60 in approximately 5.4 seconds, and is quicker than just about any other car on the road.
As with the XK8, the XKR comes in two styles: the curvaceous coupe or the sleek convertible. The convertible features a power-operated top that lowers, raises and locks into place with the push of a button. Stylistically, the XKR is one of the best-looking luxury coupes or convertibles available. Headlights slope off with a feline's squint and lead to lines that hark back to earlier Jaguars, notably the seductive E-Type.
Polished wood and Connolly leather -- standard equipment on all Jags -- give the cabin a warm feel. Like most luxury coupes/roadsters, legroom for the front passengers is excellent, but rear-passenger accommodations are minimal. For 2000, a new navigation system debuts and braking ability is enhanced via a new ABS system. Additional safety improvements for 2000 come in the form of electronic seatbelt pre-tensioners, but it should be noted that the XK Series is the only model in Jaguar's lineup without side airbags.
The XKR is a fine car in either coupe or convertible form. Its closest competitor is the Porsche 911. The 911 is certainly the more sporting of the two, and it can also be ordered with a manual transmission. However, the Jaguar does have that extra English flair. For high-speed cruising with class, check out the new XKR.
2000 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the XKR
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar XKR.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- interior
- spaciousness
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- comfort
- warranty
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- acceleration
- road noise
- appearance
- emission system
- electrical system
- maintenance & parts
- doors
- engine
- driving experience
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jaguar XKRs, particularly the coupes, are truly underappreciated IMHO. Low mileage 2000 XKR coupes now sell for about one-third of their original sticker price making them a truly affordable soon-to-be-classic. These cars have 370 supercharged horses, a silky smooth 5-speed mercedes transmission and are a styling masterpiece. One can easily put 2 bags of golf clubs in the trunk and have plenty of room for luggage in the back seat. And, the ride is completely civilized and quiet (almost too quiet). Reliability doesn't seem to be an issue and extended warranties are available for the risk adverse. The upcoming release of the new down-sized XK series should make these cars an even better value.
These are a great value used, especially the coupes. With some sensible modifications they can be excellent cars. I have had little or no maintenance issues with the car over 4 years of ownership. I did lower it, & added an x-pipe exhaust, larger wheels, and a black mesh grill. Of these changes, lowering and the growling exhaust are must do mods which greatly enhance the driving experience. The car looks great even though it is 10 years old and the coupes are relatively uncommon so valets tend to keep the car up front, relegating Mercedes SLs and Porsches to the rear. One great feature is the trunk which holds 2 golf bags plus luggage and the dog fits in the back seat, a highly practical GT.
Driving an XKR is like riding in a work of art. Nothing beats the 99-04 body. I do wish it had 6 speeds but the car was worth every penny. Less than 10k miles for 7 years. Great acceleration and handling. Passenger side window has a manufacturer's flaw and sometimes does not go back up when person exists. I suggest a trickle charger to keep battery charged with the convertable. No regrets.
This car is a solid, fun to drive, head turner
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|370 hp @ 6150 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Jaguar XKR a good car?
Is the Jaguar XKR reliable?
Is the 2000 Jaguar XKR a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2000 Jaguar XKR?
The least-expensive 2000 Jaguar XKR is the 2000 Jaguar XKR 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Jaguar XKR?
More about the 2000 Jaguar XKR
Used 2000 Jaguar XKR Overview
The Used 2000 Jaguar XKR is offered in the following submodels: XKR Coupe, XKR Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.
What do people think of the 2000 Jaguar XKR?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Jaguar XKR and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 XKR 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 XKR.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Jaguar XKR and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 XKR featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2000 Jaguar XKR?
Which 2000 Jaguar XKRS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jaguar XKR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2000 Jaguar XKR.
Can't find a new 2000 Jaguar XKRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jaguar XKR for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,631.
Find a new Jaguar for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,982.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jaguar XKR?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jaguar lease specials
Related Used 2000 Jaguar XKR info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles