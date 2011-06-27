Used 2012 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews

The Jaguar XK series 2012 - 2015 are beyond beautiful, very dependable, ultra comfortable and a pleasure to drive. No other grand touring sports car comes close to the now discontinued XK or XKR for value. The new F Type is a great sports car too, but many of us prefer the larger XK for a comfortable daily driver that can still pin you back into the seats with awesome acceleration and great handling. Very few drivers are skilled enough to take this car to it's limits. I didn't give it 5 stars only because of the outdated electronics and navigation program. Everything else is classic Jaguar grand touring luxury with more room than the new F type. The XK's went out of production after 2015 and the 2012 through 2015 cars are an exceptional value today compared to anything in it's class. Find a well cared for, low mileage XK series car and keep it forever. You will be glad you did.

67es335 , 05/02/2013 XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A)

No rattles or repairs. I've had it on the track twice. Each time was a full day and there is still life in the P zeros! The car loves to be driven on the track hard. No break fade or overheating, it just wants more! On the street it is not high strung or difficult to drive but very smooth and easy. The stability control system in track mode is so liberal that I can't tell the difference from track mode and full off! The car sticks like it has glue on the tires but it does have snap over-steer and needs to be driven with respect if you intend to drive with the traction control in track mode of off (not!). The rear end can be very light and twitchy but that is part of what makes it exciting! A couple of years later: I traded the XKRS in for an F Type R. The F Type R is a far better sports car but the XKRS is a great GT car. I miss the XKRS. The back seats were very convenient. I never had a problem with the car during my 3 years of ownership. The problem with the XKRS is the snap over-steer. If you leave the stability control system on the car is perfectly safe and fun to drive. Jaguar has a way of making their cars feel special. When ever I get in and start getting the car ready to drive I can feel my heart step up a beat with excitement. It's really hard to put your finger on what exactly makes driving a Jaguar exciting. My Father's BMW 740 didn't do that for me and neither has any other car that I have driven. I guess that's why I keep buying Jaguars. A neighbor from down the street asked me if I worked for Jaguar because of all the different Jaguars that he has seen in front of my house. I said no I just like them.