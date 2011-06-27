Used 2012 Jaguar XK Consumer Reviews
Best GT Sports Car for the money
The Jaguar XK series 2012 - 2015 are beyond beautiful, very dependable, ultra comfortable and a pleasure to drive. No other grand touring sports car comes close to the now discontinued XK or XKR for value. The new F Type is a great sports car too, but many of us prefer the larger XK for a comfortable daily driver that can still pin you back into the seats with awesome acceleration and great handling. Very few drivers are skilled enough to take this car to it's limits. I didn't give it 5 stars only because of the outdated electronics and navigation program. Everything else is classic Jaguar grand touring luxury with more room than the new F type. The XK's went out of production after 2015 and the 2012 through 2015 cars are an exceptional value today compared to anything in it's class. Find a well cared for, low mileage XK series car and keep it forever. You will be glad you did.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
I use my XK R-S convertible as an everyday driver and I love it. Its good in traffic, or if I'm out for a joy ride. The acceleration is stupefying and I haven't had any issues with the car at all.
XKRS - After 1 Year, Still Exciting!
No rattles or repairs. I've had it on the track twice. Each time was a full day and there is still life in the P zeros! The car loves to be driven on the track hard. No break fade or overheating, it just wants more! On the street it is not high strung or difficult to drive but very smooth and easy. The stability control system in track mode is so liberal that I can't tell the difference from track mode and full off! The car sticks like it has glue on the tires but it does have snap over-steer and needs to be driven with respect if you intend to drive with the traction control in track mode of off (not!). The rear end can be very light and twitchy but that is part of what makes it exciting! A couple of years later: I traded the XKRS in for an F Type R. The F Type R is a far better sports car but the XKRS is a great GT car. I miss the XKRS. The back seats were very convenient. I never had a problem with the car during my 3 years of ownership. The problem with the XKRS is the snap over-steer. If you leave the stability control system on the car is perfectly safe and fun to drive. Jaguar has a way of making their cars feel special. When ever I get in and start getting the car ready to drive I can feel my heart step up a beat with excitement. It's really hard to put your finger on what exactly makes driving a Jaguar exciting. My Father's BMW 740 didn't do that for me and neither has any other car that I have driven. I guess that's why I keep buying Jaguars. A neighbor from down the street asked me if I worked for Jaguar because of all the different Jaguars that he has seen in front of my house. I said no I just like them.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the XK
Related Used 2012 Jaguar XK info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 F-PACE
- 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE