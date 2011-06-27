  1. Home
Used 2017 INFINITI QX30 Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2017 QX30
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.8/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
LED Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Wood Packageyes
Cafe Teak Theme Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cargo Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
48 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Premium Paintyes
Moonroofyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Angle of departure30.1 degrees
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight3475 lbs.
Gross weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Angle of approach18.1 degrees
Height60.2 in.
EPA interior volume108.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload912 lbs.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Malbec Black
  • Majestic White
  • Chestnut Bronze
  • Blade Silver
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Copper
  • Ink Blue
  • Magnetic Red
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Cafe Teak, leather
Tires & Wheels
235/50R18 tiresyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
