Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 J30
5(76%)4(19%)3(5%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

'Fits me like a glove.'

tnasiti, 06/29/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

My Gold J30t is my third. I hit the wheel well of a truck exiting a lot perpendicular to my direction. Totaled my '95 but she totally protected me. This car is built like a welter weight boxer-rounded, firm, athletic lines. Women say that my J30's sexy lines and cozy interior warm and cradle them, evoking a sensuality rare in today's cars. She is comfortable on the highway and her engine emits a quiet growl when accelerating, like Serena Williams' aggressiveness on the court. Luxury-Sport is an apt description. I give her the normal maintenance she needs, plus some extras. Next is a set of chrome 17" rims with 235/45 shoes and an iPod doc. She's classy, sassy, and deserves every bit.

Report Abuse

Wonderful Car

bjbird2, 04/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

An excellent all around car. Handles well, quiet, good quality in a unique design. I now have two of these, a 93' and a 97', and I love them both.

Report Abuse

Yes and No

Craig, 09/27/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

A comfortable car with inexpensive luxury. Handles well, but is a little heavy. All the bells and wistles are great and the stereo kicks butt. Upgraded tired make a world of difference. Rather bland apperance, but hey I could see that before I bought it. For the money, it was a steal.

Report Abuse

Fun & Fast Comfort

Oshkabee, 07/19/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Purchased this three year-old J30 from a Dealer in 2000 for about 1/2 MSRP. It had 20k miles. What a deal! This car has been perfect for me. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg room in the front. I rarely carry passengers in the back, but when I do a little adjustment gives them plenty of room (and comfort too!) I have NEVER had a major repair. I've replaced the brake pads and turned the front rotors (once). It now has 115k miles. At 103k I paid $1400 to have a major tune-up (timing belt, other belts, flush <everything>, filters, water pump, trans adjustment). Great vehicle and still looks like new!

Report Abuse

J30 review!

Albert D, 11/09/2004
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

i bought this my Infiniti J30 with 110,000 miles on it, I know its a lot of miles but engines like those run for 300,000 without a major problem. I bought it from some grandmother and it was in great condition. The design of the car is ugly (there is a reason they stopped making it). Also, this car is slow as heck, the gas mileage is horrible. I got like 14 to 15 mpg and i drive mostly on the highway. That's not all. Less than two months into my ownership of this car its engine blew. Tt cost $2,000 to get a junk replacement engine.The Infiniti I30 is a much better car. It's faster, has better gas milage, and looks better.

Report Abuse
