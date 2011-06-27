Used 2004 Hyundai XG350 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/444.0 mi.277.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Torque216 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm216 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5500 rpm194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
210 watts stereo outputyesyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyesno
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
remote trunk releaseyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesno
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
heated driver seatyesno
heated passenger seatyesno
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room54.8 in.54.8 in.
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front track60.6 in.60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3651 lbs.3651 lbs.
Gross weight4575 lbs.4575 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Length191.9 in.191.9 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.
EPA interior volume102 cu.ft.102 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.108.3 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Celadon Green
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Desert Sand
  • Evening Fog
  • Black Obsidian
  • Bordeaux
  • Titanium
  • Celadon Green
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Desert Sand
  • Evening Fog
  • Black Obsidian
  • Bordeaux
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Alloy spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesyes
P205/65R H tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,599
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
