Used 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid EX-L Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG48
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,905
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)49/47 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)774.2/742.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG48
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Torque232 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower212 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,905
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
360 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,905
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,905
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,905
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room47.4 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Maximum cargo capacity13.7 cu.ft.
Length194.1 in.
Curb weight3523 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume109.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Exterior Colors
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • White Orchid Pearl
  • Vortex Blue Pearl
  • Mandarin Gold Metallic
  • Blue Sky Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,905
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/50R17 94V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,905
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,905
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
