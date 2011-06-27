Used 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour Consumer Reviews
HONDA'S BEST KEPT SECRET
Honda has really missed the boat on promoting the crosstour. It has been classed with the Toyota Venza and Subaru, but unless you really need the few extra cubic feet of cargo, there is no comparison. This is the nicest road trip vehicle I have ever purchased including 3 bmw's and 2 cadillacs. Trip right out of the box to Florida from Pa and got 28 Mpg and an incredible ride and this is 4wd. If word really got out on this car there wouldn't be any on the lot. Also $34,920 list price went down to $29,900 plus sales tx and title! We decided to look at this car initially because our son's 2009 Accord V6 Coupe has been such an incredible car.
New Crosstour reasons for buying
This will be wife's car.We wanted something that was easy to enter and exit, rode smooth and had an easy access for loading groceries etc. My wife carries several large plastic containers for work and arts and craft supplies. We both have bad backs and I am 6'2" and find it painful to get in and out of most cars. We considered a Honda Coupe for my wife but it is smaller inside than it appears. We did not want an SUV or truck like vehicle. The Crosstour fills our needs very well and is very comfortable and roomy. Everyone thinks it is very expensive when they see the Ivory leather interior. It's an Accord so it will be very reliable.
Love, love, LOVE this car!!!!
You have to see this car in person to see how gorgeous it really is, inside and out. Kudos to the designers for thinking outside of the box and designing a sleek, good looking "crossover" vehicle. The inside fit and finish is luxurious, gorgeous leather, burled wood trim. The controls are simple, easy to read and use. The entire cabin is very spacious, including the back seats - super comfortable and plenty of leg room. The drive is so quiet and ultra smooth - like driving on glass.
Buy one!
I was considering Accord, Lexus RX, or BMW 3 series. I painstakingly checked reviews on all these cars, still not thinking of the Crosstour because I planned to buy a used car as I've always done. Then I realized I could afford a new CT, and from the test drive I loved it! Not to mention it was the best reviewed of all the cars I checked. It is so quiet I almost forget I'm driving it, but if I want to accelerate and feel the power it's there. Perfect cabin size IMO- we have three small dogs, go on regular roadtrips, and carry around photo gear. This car couldn't be better for our lifestyle. Stylish, comfortable, practical to own, and just plain cool. Great value and feels luxurious!
Surprisingly good
I had originally planned to buy a CRV but I also drove the Crosstour and was surprised at how nice the car is because it has not received very good ratings from the various industry reviewers. I find it to be comfortable, very smooth, extremely quiet on the highway, and reasonably economical to drive; I have been getting 27-28 MPG in mixed city and highway driving. Many of the reviewer criticisms have related to styling and appearance and those are of course individual choices but to me the car looks very much like a 4DR version of the Accord coupe and I have received many admiring comments about the appearance.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord Crosstour
Related Used 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2019 Accord
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Pilot
- 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- 2019 HR-V
- 2019 Pilot
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Fit
- Honda Insight 2019