Used 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour Consumer Reviews

HONDA'S BEST KEPT SECRET lugbolt1 , 04/06/2011 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Honda has really missed the boat on promoting the crosstour. It has been classed with the Toyota Venza and Subaru, but unless you really need the few extra cubic feet of cargo, there is no comparison. This is the nicest road trip vehicle I have ever purchased including 3 bmw's and 2 cadillacs. Trip right out of the box to Florida from Pa and got 28 Mpg and an incredible ride and this is 4wd. If word really got out on this car there wouldn't be any on the lot. Also $34,920 list price went down to $29,900 plus sales tx and title! We decided to look at this car initially because our son's 2009 Accord V6 Coupe has been such an incredible car.

New Crosstour reasons for buying skunkape , 06/09/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This will be wife's car.We wanted something that was easy to enter and exit, rode smooth and had an easy access for loading groceries etc. My wife carries several large plastic containers for work and arts and craft supplies. We both have bad backs and I am 6'2" and find it painful to get in and out of most cars. We considered a Honda Coupe for my wife but it is smaller inside than it appears. We did not want an SUV or truck like vehicle. The Crosstour fills our needs very well and is very comfortable and roomy. Everyone thinks it is very expensive when they see the Ivory leather interior. It's an Accord so it will be very reliable.

Love, love, LOVE this car!!!! southernchick , 09/19/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful You have to see this car in person to see how gorgeous it really is, inside and out. Kudos to the designers for thinking outside of the box and designing a sleek, good looking "crossover" vehicle. The inside fit and finish is luxurious, gorgeous leather, burled wood trim. The controls are simple, easy to read and use. The entire cabin is very spacious, including the back seats - super comfortable and plenty of leg room. The drive is so quiet and ultra smooth - like driving on glass.

Buy one! artstarlaura , 03/13/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I was considering Accord, Lexus RX, or BMW 3 series. I painstakingly checked reviews on all these cars, still not thinking of the Crosstour because I planned to buy a used car as I've always done. Then I realized I could afford a new CT, and from the test drive I loved it! Not to mention it was the best reviewed of all the cars I checked. It is so quiet I almost forget I'm driving it, but if I want to accelerate and feel the power it's there. Perfect cabin size IMO- we have three small dogs, go on regular roadtrips, and carry around photo gear. This car couldn't be better for our lifestyle. Stylish, comfortable, practical to own, and just plain cool. Great value and feels luxurious!