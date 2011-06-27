Used 1991 GMC Syclone Consumer Reviews
GMC Syclone
Trent Hall, 07/16/2002
8 of 9 people found this review helpful
The GMC Syclone was produced in limited numbers during the 1991 model year. I purchased this vehicle with high expectations. They were exceeded in the performance department. It is a great vehicle to drive and lots of fun on the track. It has been an excellent vehicle.
Bat out of ****
bill butler, 03/05/2018
Turbo 2dr Regular Cab AWD SB
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Outstanding!!! Straight away is unbeatable, only issue is finding parts, I bought new bit GMA has not kept supporting parts; but who csres??? Did mention the exhilarating feeling when you step on the go pedal!!!
