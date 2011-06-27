2020 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews
2020 Canyon All-Terrain 4x4
After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it.
Better than all the rivals
This truck is actually fun to drive. Adequate power from the V6, Nice brakes and steering that actually gives feedback. The interior although a bit dated is nice enough. I previously owned a 2016 Colorado but stepped up to the Canyon. All in all a great truck!
Tough but stylish
Why buy a larger truck when this has it all. Sharp looking too.
Ready to trade in my 2020 Canyon
This truck is...disappointing. Mainly due to the glitchy electrical system. Radio issues, cruise control issues, power seat issues, shifting gear issues, and brake issues. And it is only 2 months old!!!
2020 gmc canyon 4x4 denali
still new so its hard to tell how ever its their top of the line truck no glove box lite no console lite rear licence plate mounting sits low for a licence plate frame no boby side mlds no sill plates
