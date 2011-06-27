2020 GMC Canyon Consumer Reviews

2020 Canyon All-Terrain 4x4 Kovich , 03/06/2020 All Terrain 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB w/Cloth (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After intensively researching midsize trucks, I felt it was clear that the Colorado/Canyon twins were the best options (although I prefer the "truckier" front end of the Canyon). The V6/8 speed combo works fantastically well together in the city and on the highway-- it never feels out of breath, even in steep mountain driving. The Canyon drives and handles much smaller than it is-- making it very livable in parking garages and street parking-- and ride quality is superb for a truck. Get one. You'll love it. Report Abuse

Better than all the rivals M. Levine , 02/23/2020 Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This truck is actually fun to drive. Adequate power from the V6, Nice brakes and steering that actually gives feedback. The interior although a bit dated is nice enough. I previously owned a 2016 Colorado but stepped up to the Canyon. All in all a great truck! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Tough but stylish The General , 04/07/2020 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Why buy a larger truck when this has it all. Sharp looking too. Report Abuse

Ready to trade in my 2020 Canyon C.B. , 06/08/2020 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 9 of 12 people found this review helpful This truck is...disappointing. Mainly due to the glitchy electrical system. Radio issues, cruise control issues, power seat issues, shifting gear issues, and brake issues. And it is only 2 months old!!! Report Abuse