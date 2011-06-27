Used 2002 Ford Thunderbird Consumer Reviews
Still loving it
I've owned this car for nearly nine years now, and I (and everyone else who sees it) still consider it a new car. It looks great and drives just as smoothly after 32,500 miles as it did when new. No problems with car whatsoever. I replaced the battery simply because I had a Firestone rebate that had to be used. This isn't a family car for daily use, but it is a great toy that still makes an old man feel like a kid again!
Don't buy a 2002
Purchased this Thunderbird for my wife as a "fun car" and gave it to her for Christmas. Within the first week we experienced COP (Coil on Plug) failures. Dealership repaired it under the used car warranty. The following May, with less than 1200 miles added, we once again had a coil on plug failure. (4 bad coils so far). The dealership once again repaired it. It is now 15 months later and we have two more coils failing. That averages out to 1 per thousand miles. Ford initially placed a 10 year/100k mile warranty on the 2003 only model. They have since added the 2004 and 2005 models. The 2002 model owners are left to pay for their own repairs. The COP units are the same for all years
Best Value Car I Have Ever Owned
Bought this car because it is my wifes favorite color (yellow). She wanted a convertible and the color was right...that was 5 years ago. The car brings smiles to her, and when she is down-in-the-dumps, we put the top down and go for a ride. Best inverstment I've ever made. Happy wife...happy life! Now for me. Yellow is not my color but I would drive this car even if it were purple, orange and pink. What a nice driving car. A very good balance of power, handling, efficiency, driver fit, and looks. I have never been in any other car that evokes such a pleasant response from the general public. "Nice car!" I am now considering a second T-Bird for my commute to work. Maybe silver...
Best car ever!
My 2002 Thunderbird is now 15 years old; it is the best car I have ever owned. Great looks, great fun to drive, great power & handling...I love it. Only thing negative is that I used to get about 25+ mpg and now, with 50k miles, I only get about 20. Don't know what to do to improve it.
Satisfied owner
The car has performed flawlessly with absolutely no service requirements other than oil changes in the 15,000 miles I have driven it. The only problem I have encountered is hitting my head on the hardtop as I enter the car when it is on. The car attracts much admiring attention from both young and old wherever we go. Trunk could be bigger, but it does haul two suitcases plus several small packages.
