Used 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews
1995 Mustang Cobra Convertible
This is an extremly reliable auto. I have attened performace driving outings and school, 3 times, at the Willow Springs Streets course. The car performed beautifully and all mechanical parts stood up to the strain. I was very surprised to find that the Cobras out performed the the Porches and BMW M3 on this very winding and demanding course. I had to replace the clutch at 90,000 miles, and was surprise that it lasted that long as I tend to drive the car hard.
5L cobra
This beast i drive works wonders. After buying it i beat a brand new porsche turbo uphill... V8 doesnt even need to waste their time. I like the interior HIGHER quality then any import has along with the handling is amazing. The hp was definatly under-rated for insurance purposes but it doesnt bother me. I enjoy the sleeper style logos on everything ( no bumper emblem and SVT is much smaller) been challenged by alot of things. I remove my mufflers for now... Even the cops look over in awe as i drive by and rattle their car. The 5L sound cant be beat its a clean gurgle and a beautiful ford sound. I will push my car b-4 i buy an import!
Excellent
I love the car
