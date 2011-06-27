Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2001 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1716
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
hi-lo gear selectionnoyes
mechanical center differentialnoyes
part time 4WDnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/389.5 mi.287.0/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Combined MPG1716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5250 rpm205 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.43.1 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
60 watts stereo outputyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Air conditioningyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
power steeringyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.52.7 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Length205.9 in.205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5300 lbs.5080 lbs.
Curb weight4103 lbs.4323 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.5580 lbs.
Height70.1 in.70.1 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.1240 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
P235/70R16 tiresyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
16 in. wheelsyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,910
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
