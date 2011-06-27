  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Excursion
  4. Used 2002 Ford Excursion
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Excursion Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Excursion
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,585
See Excursion Inventory
Starting MSRP
$38,585
See Excursion Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,245
See Excursion Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV10V8V10
Total Seating998
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
automatic locking hubsyesyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity44 gal.44 gal.44 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Torque425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm350 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm425 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l5.4 l6.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 4250 rpm255 hp @ 4500 rpm310 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.46.8 ft.50.4 ft.
Valves201620
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV10V8V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
rear volume controlsnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningyesyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storagenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Front head room41 in.41 in.41 in.
Front shoulder room68.3 in.68.3 in.68.3 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesno
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
clothyesyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnonoyes
height adjustable driver seatnonoyes
captains chairs front seatsnonoyes
6 -way power driver seatnonoyes
6 -way power passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Rear head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Rear hip Room66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room67 in.67 in.67 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Front track68.4 in.68.4 in.68.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146 cu.ft.146 cu.ft.146 cu.ft.
Curb weight7190 lbs.7087 lbs.7190 lbs.
Gross weight8900 lbs.8897 lbs.8900 lbs.
Angle of approach25.0 degrees25.0 degrees25.0 degrees
Maximum payload1710 lbs.1810 lbs.1710 lbs.
Angle of departure15.1 degrees15.1 degrees15.1 degrees
Length226.7 in.226.7 in.226.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.7300 lbs.9600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height80.2 in.80.2 in.80.2 in.
Wheel base137.1 in.137.1 in.137.1 in.
Width79.9 in.79.9 in.79.9 in.
Rear track68.1 in.68.1 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
chrome steel wheelsyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyesyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyesyesyes
LT265/75R16 tiresyesyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
solid live axle front suspensionyesyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$38,585
Starting MSRP
$42,245
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Excursion InventorySee Excursion InventorySee Excursion Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Excursion info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles