Used 1990 Ford E-250 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|264.0/308.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.5 in.
|Front leg room
|39.5 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|80.1 in.
|Wheel base
|138.0 in.
|Length
|226.8 in.
|Width
|79.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4610 lbs.
