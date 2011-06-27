Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews
Almost 3 tons of fun
This car is large yet nimble and the performance police interceptor is fun to drive. got no problems passing people on the freeway, this is where she likes to stretch those legs. The cost for repairs is pretty cheap for a 2010 which I haven't had to do other then the blower motor easy to work on. To much to list about why I am happy with this car all I have to say is full frame and rear wheel drive, what else could you ask for.
Happy owner.
This is a full size car,there fore your friends and family who own small cars will call on you to drive when there is more than two in the group. At the same time calling your deficient sized vehicle a "land yacht", a "tank",a "barge",a"boat" while the four of them sit in comfort saying that they hardly ever have to put gas in their car. I guess not, because they are always in my Crown Vic.
