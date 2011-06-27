Used 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

Brad , 12/03/2015 LX Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This car is large yet nimble and the performance police interceptor is fun to drive. got no problems passing people on the freeway, this is where she likes to stretch those legs. The cost for repairs is pretty cheap for a 2010 which I haven't had to do other then the blower motor easy to work on. To much to list about why I am happy with this car all I have to say is full frame and rear wheel drive, what else could you ask for.