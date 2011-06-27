2019 FIAT 500L Consumer Reviews
Great For What It Is
My 2014 500L Trekking has been 100% reliable to date, and with a manual transmission is fun to drive! I am old enough to remember when Italian cars had a reputation for unreliability, but that was a long time ago and I do not believe that the current crop should be tarred with that brush. Interior room is great...lots of headroom and legroom both front and back, as well as good cargo capacity in back. FWD provides good traction in poor weather, and the 6-speed manual transmission helps in that department, too. Performance is good in general. Acceleration will not pin your ears back, nor can you fling it at high speeds through hairpin curves, but if that is what you are looking for, then you probably aren't even considering this car in the first place. To summarize, the Fiat 500L Trekking is a good, reliable car that is fun to drive. BTW, speaking of reliability, I have been a Land Rover owner in the past and know current Land/Range Rover owners....in terms of reliability I will take my 500L over an Evoque any day, hands down.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fast Italian ...
Get Yours soon and Save Gas
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 500L
Related 2019 FIAT 500L info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- FIAT 124 Spider 2020
- 2020 500X
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Kia Soul 2019
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2019 Buick Regal TourX
- 2019 Volvo V60
- 2019 3 Series
- 2019 Flex
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Volvo V90 2019
- 2019 Audi A4 allroad