  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari Portofino
  4. Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Ferrari Portofino Review

Pros & Cons

  • Riotous acceleration from the turbo V8
  • Styling and presence do the brand justice
  • Extensive personalization options
  • Don't expect to fit adults comfortably in the back
  • Some expected safety features aren't available
Other years
2019
2018
Ferrari Portofino for Sale
2018
List Price Estimate
$145,597 - $159,016
Used Portofino for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Portofino does Edmunds recommend?

Personalization is an important part of the Ferrari buying experience, so there's a long list of customization options for the Portofino. Colors, stitching and materials are up to you, but you should also consider some key options. You'll appreciate the comfort provided by the 18-way adjustable heated front seats and an adaptive suspension, while the passenger-oriented 7-inch touchscreen gives your co-pilot control over the stereo and navigation. Apple CarPlay is a must for iPhone users, and we'd pick the front and rear cameras to avoid costly mistakes in parking lots.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The new 2018 Ferrari Portofino lines up against a small group of exotic and exclusive drop-top grand touring cars. And yet you could argue that it's in a class of one for the simple fact that it's a Ferrari. Beyond the aura that name includes, it also means the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.

The Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the entry point to the brand. Oriented as a grand touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.

With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. But underpinning the body is a suite of electronic controls that tie everything together by adjusting the power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in the available adaptive dampers, and you have a grand touring car that drives just as good as it looks.

Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and to this end the Portofino boasts a wide range of customization. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though it may seem pricey, this process ensures each Portofino feels special to its owner.

2018 Ferrari Portofino models

The Ferrari Portofino is a two-door, four-seat convertible that's available in a single and highly customizable trim level. It receives motivation from a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 (591 horsepower, 560 pound-feet of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is only available with rear-wheel drive.

Along with a high level of power, the 3.9-liter V8 comes with a feature called Variable Boost Management that increases torque output depending on the gear and engine speed in an effort to make acceleration build more progressively. A three-setting drive mode selector on the steering wheel controls a suite of electronic controls underneath the vehicle, including the differential and traction and stability control systems, that ensure confident and sure-footed handling.

Other standard features include 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, automatic engine stop-start, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system, a digital gauge cluster, keyless entry and start, and a USB port.

Like all Ferraris, the Portofino offers a wide array of exterior and interior customization, from colors to trim, stitching and materials. Significant optional features include forged 20-inch wheels, run-flat tires, a 1,500-watt and 12-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay, and 18-way power-adjustable and heated front seats. An available 7-inch touchscreen sits ahead of the passenger and displays entertainment, navigation and vehicle information. Optional adaptive suspension, called MagneRide, offers both a smoother ride and sportier handling.

Available safety and assistance features include a backup camera, front and rear parking cameras, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive headlights that adjust with vehicle speed and steering input, and a fire extinguisher.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have experience with similar models. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

With 591 horsepower, the Portofino delivers thrilling acceleration that's appropriate for the prancing horse on its badges. Advanced electronic controls make for engaging and approachable handling. You can also expect steering that's light and quick but also highly accurate.

Comfort

The Portofino's grand touring intentions mean it isn't as hard-edged as other Ferraris. When outfitted with the adaptive suspension and 18-way adjustable seats, the Portofino should deliver a relaxed and comfortable ride. The standard variable exhaust lets you choose how loud or quiet you want to be.

Interior

While previous Ferrari interiors have had a somewhat clumsy design, the Portofino shows some smart improvements that should make it easier to operate. The thin front seats make more room for rear passengers, too.

Utility

The interior offers basic storage, such as a cupholder, a cubby and small door pockets. A folding rear-seat backrest allows longer items to fit in the trunk. Rear cargo space is big enough to accommodate luggage for weekend getaways, but the hardtop roof can limit access slightly when stowed.

Technology

The entertainment features range from a powerful stereo to Apple CarPlay support to a 7-inch touchscreen passenger display that provides your co-pilot easier access to entertainment controls and vehicle information. Alas, these are all optional. Android Auto is not supported.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Ferrari Portofino.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
592 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Portofino models:

Adaptive Front Lights
Illuminates the road ahead in view by adjusting the direction of the headlights based on steering wheel inputs and vehicle speed.
F1-Trac with E-Diff 3
Ensures stability and traction as you enter and exit corners by carefully managing power distribution between the two rear wheels.
Parking Cameras
Provides forward, side and rear views during low-speed maneuvers in parking lots.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ferrari Portofino

Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino Overview

The Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino is offered in the following submodels: Portofino Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ferrari Portofinos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ferrari Portofino for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino.

Can't find a used 2018 Ferrari Portofinos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ferrari Portofino for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,967.

Find a used Ferrari for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,106.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari Portofino for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,115.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ferrari for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $14,623.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ferrari Portofino?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ferrari lease specials
Check out Ferrari Portofino lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles