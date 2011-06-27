2018 Ferrari Portofino Review
Pros & Cons
- Riotous acceleration from the turbo V8
- Styling and presence do the brand justice
- Extensive personalization options
- Don't expect to fit adults comfortably in the back
- Some expected safety features aren't available
Which Portofino does Edmunds recommend?
The new 2018 Ferrari Portofino lines up against a small group of exotic and exclusive drop-top grand touring cars. And yet you could argue that it's in a class of one for the simple fact that it's a Ferrari. Beyond the aura that name includes, it also means the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.
The Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the entry point to the brand. Oriented as a grand touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.
With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. But underpinning the body is a suite of electronic controls that tie everything together by adjusting the power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in the available adaptive dampers, and you have a grand touring car that drives just as good as it looks.
Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and to this end the Portofino boasts a wide range of customization. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though it may seem pricey, this process ensures each Portofino feels special to its owner.
2018 Ferrari Portofino models
The Ferrari Portofino is a two-door, four-seat convertible that's available in a single and highly customizable trim level. It receives motivation from a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 (591 horsepower, 560 pound-feet of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is only available with rear-wheel drive.
Along with a high level of power, the 3.9-liter V8 comes with a feature called Variable Boost Management that increases torque output depending on the gear and engine speed in an effort to make acceleration build more progressively. A three-setting drive mode selector on the steering wheel controls a suite of electronic controls underneath the vehicle, including the differential and traction and stability control systems, that ensure confident and sure-footed handling.
Other standard features include 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, automatic engine stop-start, leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable seats, a 10.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system, a digital gauge cluster, keyless entry and start, and a USB port.
Like all Ferraris, the Portofino offers a wide array of exterior and interior customization, from colors to trim, stitching and materials. Significant optional features include forged 20-inch wheels, run-flat tires, a 1,500-watt and 12-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay, and 18-way power-adjustable and heated front seats. An available 7-inch touchscreen sits ahead of the passenger and displays entertainment, navigation and vehicle information. Optional adaptive suspension, called MagneRide, offers both a smoother ride and sportier handling.
Available safety and assistance features include a backup camera, front and rear parking cameras, auto-dimming mirrors, adaptive headlights that adjust with vehicle speed and steering input, and a fire extinguisher.
- Adaptive Front Lights
- Illuminates the road ahead in view by adjusting the direction of the headlights based on steering wheel inputs and vehicle speed.
- F1-Trac with E-Diff 3
- Ensures stability and traction as you enter and exit corners by carefully managing power distribution between the two rear wheels.
- Parking Cameras
- Provides forward, side and rear views during low-speed maneuvers in parking lots.
