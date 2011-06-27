Overall rating

The new 2018 Ferrari Portofino lines up against a small group of exotic and exclusive drop-top grand touring cars. And yet you could argue that it's in a class of one for the simple fact that it's a Ferrari. Beyond the aura that name includes, it also means the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.

The Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the entry point to the brand. Oriented as a grand touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.

With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. But underpinning the body is a suite of electronic controls that tie everything together by adjusting the power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in the available adaptive dampers, and you have a grand touring car that drives just as good as it looks.

Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and to this end the Portofino boasts a wide range of customization. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though it may seem pricey, this process ensures each Portofino feels special to its owner.