Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Black
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    6,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $195,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Red
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    2,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $239,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Light Blue
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,449 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $249,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in White
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,707 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $205,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,218 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $244,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Black
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,748 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $210,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Gray
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    6,218 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $219,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Red
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    8,677 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $229,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    3,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $219,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Dark Red
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    3,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $219,985

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Gray
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    541 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $234,995

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Gray
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,846 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Black
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $239,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Silver
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,349 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $219,985

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    69 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $258,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Red
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    867 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $285,000

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Yellow
    used

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,146 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $234,900

    Details
  • 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Gray
    certified

    2019 Ferrari Portofino

    1,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $237,900

    Details

