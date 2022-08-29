Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 6,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$195,000
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
2019 Ferrari Portofino Convertible***10.2" Touchscreen Navigation System***BlueTooth***Park Assist***Rear View Camera***Carbon Fiber Sport Steering Wheel w/Start Button & Drive Modes***Paddle Shifters***Full Leather Dash***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Power Sport Front Bucket Seats***Rear Seating***Power Hard-Top Convertible***Adaptive Suspension***Projector Headlamps***LED Daytime Running Lamps***LED Taillamps***Ferrari Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes***Quad Exit Dual Exhaust***20" 5-Star Wheels***3.9L V8 Engine***7-Speed Transmission***Nero Black Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Like New Condition!!! ONLY 6,600 Miles!!! Loaded Up!!! Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA3K0242554
Stock: W2762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 2,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$239,900
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this 2020 Ferrari Portofino in Rosso Scuderia with a Nero interior. Factory warranty ends on 8/29/22. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 8 /29/2026. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options include: External Color Rosso Scuderia, Internal Color Nero, Carpets Color Nero, 20 Forged Dark Painted Rims, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Rear Air-Ducts, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front Grill Black Chrome Edges, Black Ceramic Exhaust Pipes, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, High Emotion Low Emission, Colored Standard Stitching Rosso, Daytona Style Seats, Full Electric Seats, Horse Stitched on Headrest Rosso, Colored Mats with Logo, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest, Apple Carplay, Yellow Rev. Counter, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Cup Holder, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LEDS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA7K0247918
Stock: S2374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 1,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$249,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari Portofino - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - RARE Azzurro California over Blu Sterling - 1 Owner - Very Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 2/8/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance to 2/8/26 - Factory Options: - Ferrari Historical Color - Magneride Dual Mode Suspension - Blue Brake Calipers - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Front Grill with Chromed Edges - Front and Rear Parking Cameras - Electrochromic Rear View Mirror - Heat Insulating Windscreen - High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System - Leather Upholstered Seat Backrests - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bianco - Leather Upper Dashboard in Blu Sterling - Leather Central Tunnel in Blu Sterling - Leather Upper Part in Blu Sterling - Inner Color Rear Leather Trim - Inner Color Door Panel Trim - Colored Seatbelts in Blu - Special Stitching in Blu - Aluminum Driver and Passenger Footrests - Foldable Rear Seats Backrest - High Power HiFi Sound System - White Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari Portofino, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA4K0242224
Stock: FC1530
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 1,707 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$205,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari Portofino- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Charcoal - 2 Owners - Very Few Miles - Excellent Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 1/19/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance to 1/19/26 -If you are in the market for a Ferrari Portofino, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA1K0241385
Stock: NP4428
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 1,218 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$244,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari Portofino - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - RARE Avorio over Iroko - 1 Owner - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 5/20/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance to 5/20/26 - Factory Options: - Ferrari Historical Color - Two-Tone Body Painting - Magneride Dual Mode Suspension - 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels - Aluminum Brake Calipers - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Parking Camera - Electrochromic Rear View Mirror - High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System - Colored Upper Dashboard in Iroko - Colored Steering Wheel in Iroko - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Full Electric Seats - Squared Pattern Style Seats - Seat Piping in Crema - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Grigio Chiaro - Special Stitching in Grigio Chiaro - Colored Mats with Logo - Aluminum Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari Portofino, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA5K0245195
Stock: FP4231
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 1,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$210,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari Portofino- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Nero Daytona over Carta da Zucchero - 1 Owner - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 1/31/22 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance to 1/31/26 -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Sport Exhaust System- Red Brake Calipers- Parking Camera- Adaptive Front Lights- Electrochromic Rear View Mirror- High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Colored Seatbelts in Rosso- High Power HiFi Sound System- HomeLink- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari Portofino, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA7K0241794
Stock: NC787
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 6,218 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$219,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari Portofino- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Grigio Titanio Metallic over Bordeaux - 2 Owners - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 11/29/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance to 11/29/25 -Factory Options:- Magneride Dual Mode Suspension- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Sport Exhaust Pipes- Parking Camera- High Emotion Low Emission (HELE) System- Full Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Nero- Embroidered Mats with Logo- High Power HiFi Sound System- Aluminum Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari Portofino, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPAXK0238582
Stock: N254566A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 8,677 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$229,000
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2019 Ferrari Portofino in Rosso Corsa with Cuoio interior. Original MSRP $294,938! Options Include: Apple Carplay, Adaptive Headlights with SBL Function, Yellow Brake Calipers, Front Grill with Chromed Edges, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest, Additional Colored Mats with Logo, High Emotion Low Emission, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Electrochromatic Rear-View Mirror, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Yellow Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats, High Power Hi-Fi System, and Colored Special Stitching.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA9K0237889
Stock: O31802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-31-2020
- 3,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2019 Ferrari Portofino Finished in Stunning Giallo Modena over Nero Full Leather Interior. This Portofino is Optionally Equipped with "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Parking Camera, Passenger Display, Yellow Rev Counter, Colored Special Stitching in Speciale Giallo, Horses Stitched on Headrest in Giallo. Call one of our Ferrari Specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPAXK0238601
Stock: 238601
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 3,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,985
Ferrari of Austin - Austin / Texas
Available on trade from a long time client is this 2019 Portofino in Rosso Mugello over Tortora Leather interior. This ONE owner GT only traveled 3,640 miles and had an original M.S.R.P of $251,537. Paint Protection Film was applied on the Front Bumper, Mirrors and Hood of the car. This car also comes with a built in Radar Detector from Escort which was professionally installed and is out of sight. Factory Warranty is good until 1/21/2022 and the Ferrari Genuine Maintenance is good until 1/21/2026. Factory installed options are:Exterior Colors in Rosso Mugello - Internal Colors in Tortora - Carpets Colors in Nero - Horse Stitched on Headrest in Grigio Scuro - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LEDs - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Rear Parking Cameras - Magneride Dual Mode Suspension - Aluminum Rev Counter - Full Electric Seats - Matt Grigio Corsa Standard Wheels - Premium Hifi System - Colored Special Stitching in Grigio Chiaro - Horse Stitched on Headrest in Grigio Chiaro - Colored Safety Belts in Gun Metal - Colored Steering Wheel in Tortora - Aluminum Driver and Passenger Foot Rests
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA6K0242354
Stock: 202035A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 541 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$234,995
Ron Tonkin Gran Turismo - Wilsonville / Oregon
2019 Ferrari Portofino
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA4K0245561
Stock: FP1906
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2019
- 1,846 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,000
Ferrari South Bay - Torrance / California
Ferrari South Bay is pleased to present this exquisite One Owner 2019 Ferrari Portofino finished in Grigio Titanio over a Rosso Ferrari leather interior. This Portofino was delivered new from our dealership and has since remained in southern California. Coming to us in pristine condition, this car presents an opportunity for the next lucky owner to enjoy one of Ferrari's most dynamic and engaging vehicles at an attractive price point.Factory Interior Upgrades Include: Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Full Electric Seats, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest, High Power HIFI System, Aluminium Rev. Counter, Aluminium Driver & Passenger Footrest, Coloured Mats With Logo, Coloured Standard Stitching In Nero and Garage Door Openers.Factory Exterior Upgrades Include: Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, "Scuderia Ferrari" Shields, 20" Forged Diamond Painted Wheels, Carbon Fiber Wheels Cup, Front Grille With Black Chrome Edges, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Electrochromic Rearview Mirror, Parking Camera and Heat Insultaing Windscreen.Factory Warranty good thru 08/29/2021 and Ferrari Genuine Maintenance good thru 08/29/2025.This car comes complete with two keys, books, tools, indoor car cover and battery tender.Please contact our sales team with any questions or to schedule a viewing in the showroom.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA2K0237894
Stock: 237894
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$239,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
Factory Options: 20 FORGED PAINTED RIMS YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS BLACK CERAMIC EXHAUST PIPES PARKING CAMERA HIGH EMOTION LOW EMISSION COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING FULL ELECTRIC SEATS HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST FOLDABLE REAR SEATS BACKREST GARAGE DOOR OPENERS VEHICLE PERSONALIZATION PLATE MERCATO - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA2K0247647
Stock: CN0089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 1,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$219,985
Ferrari of Austin - Austin / Texas
Available for sale is this 2019 Ferrari Portofino in a beautiful color combination of Argento Nurburgring over Blu Medio leather interior. This 1 Owner Prancing horse was sold new by us and only has 1,200 miles on the odometer with Factory Warranty good until 7/31/2021 and Ferrari Maintenance good until 7/31/2025. Factory Installed options are: External Colors in Argento Nurburgring - Internal Colors in Blu Medio - Carpets Colors in Nero - Blue Brake Calipers - Horse Stitched on Headrest in Grigio Chiaro - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LEDs - Magneride Dual Mode Suspension - Parking Camera - Aluminum Rev Counter - Full Electric Seats - Foldable Rear Seats Backrest - Colored Special Stitching in Grigio Chiaro - Colored Safety Belts in Gray - Colored Mats with Logo - Colored Steering Wheel in Blu Medio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA9K0238069
Stock: 202045Z
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 69 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$258,000
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2019 Ferrari Portofino 2dr Coupe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is EXTRACAMPIONA with a Beige Tradizione Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 20 inch Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA3K0246975
Stock: F3143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 867 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$285,000
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2019 Ferrari Portofino 2dr Coupe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Rosso Corsa with a Brown interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 20 inch Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA8K0237897
Stock: F3100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-27-2019
- 1,146 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$234,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2019 Ferrari Portofino is attractive and quick. The Portofino offers a hardtop drop-top driving experience and 591 hp from the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V-8 under the hood. You'll hit 60 mph in a manufacturer-estimated 3.5 seconds on to a top speed over 200 mph. This Giallo Modena over Nero interior with yellow stitching 2019 Ferrari Portofino Convertible has only 1,060 miles and has just one previous owner! This Portofino has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. In 2019 Ferrari introduced a replacement for it's popular California-T. The 2019 Portofino took the companies front engine retractable hardtop design to another level. From it's twin turbo 3.9L V8 engine pushing out 591HP to it's standard equipment Carbon-Ceramic brakes the new for 2019 Portofino is sure to impress. We at Ferrari of New England are proud to offer this barely driven example pre-traded by it's original owner.Configured with almost $50000 in options, it is stunning in it's Nero over Giallo Modena two tone paint. Riding on it's 20 inch Forged Painted Rims are some of the models most sought after options. These include Yellow Painted Calipers,Scuderia Shields,Magneride Dual- Mode suspension and Sport Style Exhaust.Once seated inside you will experience Fibre Driver Zone+Leds,Daytona style seats ,Horse Stitched Headrest,Colored Safety Belts,Aluminum Footrest,Electrochromic Rear-view Mirror, Exterior Sill Kick wrapped in Carbon and Colored floor mats sporting the Ferrari logo.Please contact us for your own tailored experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA8K0240962
Stock: P31248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2019
- 1,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$237,900
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Continental Autosports Ferrari, an Official Ferrari Dealer since 1975, presents this striking 2019 Ferrari Portofino. MSRP $275,379. With 591 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque, this hard top convertible will get your blood going! Full vehicle clear stone guard applied ($6000 value). Well equipped, this spec includes Nero Carpets, 20 Forged Painted Rims, Aluminum Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Black Ceramic Exhaust Pipes, Parking Camera, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, High Emotion Low Emission, Grigio Chiaro Colored Special Stitching, Squared Pattern Seats, Full Electric Seats, Grigio Chiaro Horse Stitched on Headrests, Charcoal Colored Piping, Colored Mats w/Logo, Aluminum Driver & Passenger Footrests, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest, High Power HIFI System, Garage Door Openers, Yellow Rev Counter, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Cup Holder, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone w/LED's & Vehicle Personalization Plate. This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF89FPA4K0247956
Stock: C247956
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari Portofino searches:
Related Ferrari Portofino info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ferrari F430 Irvine CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Naples FL
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Plano TX
- Used Ferrari FF New York NY
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Garden Grove CA
- Used Ferrari Portofino Phoenix AZ
- Used Ferrari Portofino New York NY
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Corona CA
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Miami Beach FL
- Used Ferrari FF Hialeah FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2015 Brooklyn NY
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Ontario CA
- Used Ferrari California T 2012 Huntington Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon