Used 2018 Ferrari Portofino for Sale Near Me

Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio

2019 Ferrari Portofino Convertible***10.2" Touchscreen Navigation System***BlueTooth***Park Assist***Rear View Camera***Carbon Fiber Sport Steering Wheel w/Start Button & Drive Modes***Paddle Shifters***Full Leather Dash***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Power Sport Front Bucket Seats***Rear Seating***Power Hard-Top Convertible***Adaptive Suspension***Projector Headlamps***LED Daytime Running Lamps***LED Taillamps***Ferrari Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes***Quad Exit Dual Exhaust***20" 5-Star Wheels***3.9L V8 Engine***7-Speed Transmission***Nero Black Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Like New Condition!!! ONLY 6,600 Miles!!! Loaded Up!!! Fully Serviced!!! Great Buy!!! Remaining Factory Warranty!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Ferrari Portofino with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF89FPA3K0242554

Stock: W2762

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020