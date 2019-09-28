Overall rating

On paper, the 2019 Ferrari Portofino runs with a small group of exotic and exclusive grand touring convertibles from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Porsche. But let's be honest: It's a Ferrari, and that's really a class of one. And beyond the name that the aura invokes, the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.

One of Ferrari's newest road cars, the Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the "entry-level" Ferrari, if one can consider a six-figure sum that starts with a "2" as entry-level. Oriented as a grand-touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.

With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. A suite of electronic controls ties everything together by adjusting power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in an available adaptive suspension, and you have a grand-touring car that drives just as good as it looks.

Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and here too the Portofino delivers with a wide range of custom options. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors, cast or forged wheels, and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though customization is obviously pricey, it ensures each Portofino feels unique to its owner.