2019 Ferrari Portofino
Which Portofino does Edmunds recommend?
You'll appreciate the comfort of the 18-way adjustable heated front seats and adaptive suspension, while the passenger-oriented 7-inch touchscreen gives your copilot control over the stereo and navigation. Apple CarPlay is a must for iPhone users. And we'd pick the front and rear cameras to avoid costly mistakes in parking lots.
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Riotous acceleration from the turbo V8
- Styling and presence do the brand justice
- Extensive personalization options
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ferrari Portofino.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
The Portofino is NOT a cheap Ferrari. The build quality and R&D that went into the Portofino is absolutely top notch. This car is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Push the revs above 5k and the whole car changes. It’ll surprise you, know where you want to go and have the car pointed that direction before slamming the accelerator to the floor! Truly the next generation of Ferrari’s commitment to top quality materials and design. This is a drivers car.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$210,783
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|592 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Portofino safety features:
- Adaptive Front Lights
- Illuminates the road ahead in view by adjusting the direction of the headlights based on steering wheel inputs and vehicle speed.
- F1-Trac with E-Diff 3
- Ensures stability and traction as you enter and exit corners by carefully managing power distribution between the two rear wheels.
- Parking Cameras
- Provides forward, side and rear views during low-speed maneuvers in parking lots.
Ferrari Portofino vs. the competition
Ferrari Portofino vs. Aston Martin DB11
Think of the DB11 as the English answer to the Ferrari's Italian swagger. Both cars cost roughly the same, but you get a larger Mercedes-built engine — a 12-cylinder, more specifically — in the DB11. Forget that it makes about 80 less horsepower than the turbocharged Ferrari — the Aston is not about outright speed or power, although there's plenty of it. The DB11 is about presence and a more elegant, understated way to go about your ultra-luxury grand touring.
Ferrari Portofino vs. Bentley Continental
Though powerful, the Continental GT convertible is a much larger and heavier car than the Portofino. Instead of advanced performance technology, the Bentley prioritizes delivering the utmost in comfort and refinement. Its unique W-configuration 12-cylinder engine doesn't sing like the Ferrari's V8, but it's undeniably powerful.
Ferrari Portofino vs. Porsche 911
The 911 Turbo S may have less horsepower and — more importantly — lack a Ferrari level of exclusivity, but it gains an undeniable acceleration advantage from its comparatively lower weight and standard all-wheel drive. The soft-top Porsche is also less expensive and offers a variety of trim levels to best suit your desires.
FAQ
Is the Ferrari Portofino a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ferrari Portofino?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino:
- No major changes after last year's debut
- Part of the first Portofino generation launched in 2018
Is the Ferrari Portofino reliable?
Is the 2019 Ferrari Portofino a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ferrari Portofino?
The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari Portofino is the 2019 Ferrari Portofino 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $210,783.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $210,783
What are the different models of Ferrari Portofino?
More about the 2019 Ferrari Portofino
2019 Ferrari Portofino Overview
The 2019 Ferrari Portofino is offered in the following submodels: Portofino Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Ferrari Portofino?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Portofino 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Portofino.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Portofino featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ferrari Portofino?
Which 2019 Ferrari Portofinos are available in my area?
Can't find a new 2019 Ferrari Portofinos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ferrari Portofino?
Related 2019 Ferrari Portofino info
