2019 Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Portofino Convertible Exterior
Ferrari Portofino Convertible Profile
Ferrari Portofino Convertible Profile
Ferrari Portofino Convertible Profile
Ferrari Portofino Convertible Exterior
2019 Ferrari Portofino
MSRP: $210,783

MSRP$210,783
Dealer Price

Which Portofino does Edmunds recommend?

Personalization is fundamental to the Ferrari buying experience, and the Portofino offers an extensive list of options. Colors, stitching and materials are up to you, but there are some key boxes you'll want to check.

You'll appreciate the comfort of the 18-way adjustable heated front seats and adaptive suspension, while the passenger-oriented 7-inch touchscreen gives your copilot control over the stereo and navigation. Apple CarPlay is a must for iPhone users. And we'd pick the front and rear cameras to avoid costly mistakes in parking lots.

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Riotous acceleration from the turbo V8
  • Styling and presence do the brand justice
  • Extensive personalization options

Overall rating

On paper, the 2019 Ferrari Portofino runs with a small group of exotic and exclusive grand touring convertibles from brands such as Aston Martin, Bentley and Porsche. But let's be honest: It's a Ferrari, and that's really a class of one. And beyond the name that the aura invokes, the Portofino delivers a driving experience like nothing else.

One of Ferrari's newest road cars, the Portofino is a hardtop convertible that replaces the Ferrari California T as the "entry-level" Ferrari, if one can consider a six-figure sum that starts with a "2" as entry-level. Oriented as a grand-touring car, it aims to deliver sporty exhilaration and enjoyable handling in a package you can drive every day.

With 591 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8, which is shared with the larger and more expensive GTC4Lusso T, the Portofino delivers rapid thrust. A suite of electronic controls ties everything together by adjusting power delivery to the rear wheels, ensuring agile and stable handling. Add in an available adaptive suspension, and you have a grand-touring car that drives just as good as it looks.

Exclusivity and personalization are essential to Ferraris, and here too the Portofino delivers with a wide range of custom options. Exterior and interior paints, leather colors, cast or forged wheels, and interior materials are all at the buyer's discretion. Though customization is obviously pricey, it ensures each Portofino feels unique to its owner.

Ferrari Portofino models

The Ferrari Portofino is a two-door, four-seat convertible available in a single and highly customizable trim level. It's powered by a twin-turbo 3.9-liter V8 (591 horsepower, 560 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is only available with rear-wheel drive.

Along with robust power output, the 3.9-liter V8 comes with a feature called Variable Boost Management that builds acceleration more progressively by increasing torque output, depending on the gear and engine speed.

A three-setting drive mode selector engages a suite of electronic controls underneath the vehicle, including the differential and traction and stability control systems, ensuring confident and sure-footed handling.

Other standard features include 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, power-adjustable seats, a digital gauge cluster, and a 10.2-inch touchscreen entertainment system. Like all Ferraris, the Portofino offers extensive personalization options, from colors to trim, stitching and materials. Notable optional features include forged 20-inch wheels, run-flat tires, 12-speaker stereo, Apple CarPlay, and 18-way power-adjustable and heated front seats.

An available 7-inch touchscreen sits ahead of the passenger and displays entertainment, navigation and vehicle information. And an optional adaptive suspension, called MagneRide, offers both a smoother ride and sportier handling.

Available safety and assistance features include a backup camera, front and rear parking cameras, adaptive headlights that adjust with vehicle speed and steering input, and, appropriately, a fire extinguisher.

2019 Ferrari Portofino pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ferrari Portofino.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Horsepower the Italian way!
Bnkrboy,
2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

The Portofino is NOT a cheap Ferrari. The build quality and R&D that went into the Portofino is absolutely top notch. This car is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Push the revs above 5k and the whole car changes. It’ll surprise you, know where you want to go and have the car pointed that direction before slamming the accelerator to the floor! Truly the next generation of Ferrari’s commitment to top quality materials and design. This is a drivers car.

Used Years for Ferrari Portofino
2018

Features & Specs

2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$210,783
MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower592 hp @ 7500 rpm
See all 2019 Ferrari Portofino features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Portofino safety features:

Adaptive Front Lights
Illuminates the road ahead in view by adjusting the direction of the headlights based on steering wheel inputs and vehicle speed.
F1-Trac with E-Diff 3
Ensures stability and traction as you enter and exit corners by carefully managing power distribution between the two rear wheels.
Parking Cameras
Provides forward, side and rear views during low-speed maneuvers in parking lots.

Ferrari Portofino vs. the competition

Ferrari Portofino vs. Aston Martin DB11

Think of the DB11 as the English answer to the Ferrari's Italian swagger. Both cars cost roughly the same, but you get a larger Mercedes-built engine — a 12-cylinder, more specifically — in the DB11. Forget that it makes about 80 less horsepower than the turbocharged Ferrari — the Aston is not about outright speed or power, although there's plenty of it. The DB11 is about presence and a more elegant, understated way to go about your ultra-luxury grand touring.

Compare Ferrari Portofino & Aston Martin DB11 features

Ferrari Portofino vs. Bentley Continental

Though powerful, the Continental GT convertible is a much larger and heavier car than the Portofino. Instead of advanced performance technology, the Bentley prioritizes delivering the utmost in comfort and refinement. Its unique W-configuration 12-cylinder engine doesn't sing like the Ferrari's V8, but it's undeniably powerful.

Compare Ferrari Portofino & Bentley Continental features

Ferrari Portofino vs. Porsche 911

The 911 Turbo S may have less horsepower and — more importantly — lack a Ferrari level of exclusivity, but it gains an undeniable acceleration advantage from its comparatively lower weight and standard all-wheel drive. The soft-top Porsche is also less expensive and offers a variety of trim levels to best suit your desires.

Compare Ferrari Portofino & Porsche 911 features
FAQ

Is the Ferrari Portofino a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Portofino both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ferrari Portofino fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Portofino gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Portofino has 10.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari Portofino. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ferrari Portofino?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino:

  • No major changes after last year's debut
  • Part of the first Portofino generation launched in 2018
Learn more

Is the Ferrari Portofino reliable?

To determine whether the Ferrari Portofino is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Portofino. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Portofino's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ferrari Portofino a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ferrari Portofino is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Portofino is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ferrari Portofino?

The least-expensive 2019 Ferrari Portofino is the 2019 Ferrari Portofino 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $210,783.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $210,783
Learn more

What are the different models of Ferrari Portofino?

If you're interested in the Ferrari Portofino, the next question is, which Portofino model is right for you? Portofino variants include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Portofino models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ferrari Portofino

2019 Ferrari Portofino Overview

The 2019 Ferrari Portofino is offered in the following submodels: Portofino Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (3.9L 8cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2019 Ferrari Portofino?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Portofino 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Portofino.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ferrari Portofino and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Portofino featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

