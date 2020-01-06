Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts

The 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB is a sensational beauty with shattering performance amped by a mid-engine 3.9-L turbocharged V-8 engine. The GTB can get to 60mph in less than three seconds. The 488 features both an electronically controlled drag-reduction system in the rear diffuser and a Formula 1 inspired blown diffuser in the rear bodywork. The second-gen Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system now controls the adaptive dampers, the traction control, the stability control, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This Giallo Modena over Beige Tradizione interior with black stitching 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB has just 5,408 miles and two previous owners. It has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. Original MSRP $385,504.00!!!! 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB....Save over $100k from original MSRP! Massive window sticker ($385,504), all carbon, loaded with features. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF79ALA3H0224178

Stock: F1545A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2018