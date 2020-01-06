Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

60 listings
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    certified

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,451 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $228,500

    $9,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    certified

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $224,995

    $11,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,139 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $234,900

    $4,257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Black
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,068 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $229,900

    $9,469 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    5,004 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $231,500

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    7,550 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $224,888

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    6,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $228,888

    $1,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $234,900

    $2,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,412 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $239,900

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $242,800

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $229,991

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    certified

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,504 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $239,900

    $1,158 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Yellow
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,854 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $219,999

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Yellow
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    5,416 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $239,900

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $267,170

    Details
  • 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2017 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,280 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $379,901

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $230,000

    $16,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Black
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    8,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $218,000

    $15,295 Below Market
    Details

