Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

- 3,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$228,500$9,723 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
**Ferrari Genuine Maintenance program included Please contact us for more details.Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.**GENERAL MAINTENANCE:The scheduled routine maintenance plan offered for the first 7 years of life of all Ferrari cars is called Genuine Maintenance. This exclusive service covers an extensive period, serving as proof of the excellent quality of Prancing Horse cars.Every vehicle at Ferrari Maserati Bentley of Central New Jersey has endured a rigorous inspection and conditioning process by one of our highly trained certified technicians. Complete dealership service and maintenance records are available upon request.Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB. This 488 GTB is beautifully finished in Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic and complimented by Rosso Ferrari w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 557 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA0H0223442
Stock: F0223442T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- 3,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$224,995$11,761 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! LOADED, LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, ONE OWNER 488 GTB!!!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER RACING SEATS--SCUDERIA SHIELDS--20 FORGED PAINTED WHEELS--HIFI SOUND SYSTEM--WHITE TACH--RED BRAKE CALIPERS--COLORED LEATHER UPPER ZONE--COLORED LEATHER UPPER DASHBOARD--COLORED LEATHER CENTER TUNNEL--COLORED LEATHER REAR TRIM--HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8H0224130
Stock: PF622
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 3,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$234,900$4,257 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 488 GTB today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 3139 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Ferrari 488 GTB also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA6H0228497
Stock: 11078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 3,068 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,900$9,469 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 GTB - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Nero over Rosso Ferrari - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 9/12/23 - Factory Options: - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Special Stitching in Nero - Horse Stitched to Headrests in Nero - Carpets in Nero - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALAXH0221052
Stock: FP4153B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-24-2018
- 5,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$231,500$2,073 Below Market
Porsche San Diego - San Diego / California
Recent Arrival! Porsche of San Diego is excited to offer this gorgeous 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB. RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA9H0227392
Stock: STK227392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 7,550 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$224,888
Auto Junction Benz and Beemers - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3H0223094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$228,888$1,128 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this loaded Ferrari 488 GTB in Rosso Corsa over Nero Full Leather interior for sale. Equipped with 20 Forged Wheels, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Passenger Display, Giallo Brake Calipers, Suspension Lifter, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Hi-Fi Sound, Full Power Seats, Heated Seats, Rosso Stitching, Carbon Fiber Side Air Intakes, Carbon Fiber Fog Light, Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts, Novitec Switchtronic Exhaust Module, Novitec N Tronic program 770HP, etc. Still has the remaining Ferrari 7yr paid maintenance. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3H0223631
Stock: H0223631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 3,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$234,900$2,128 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 GTB- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Grigio Silverstone over Nero - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 4/29/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Matte Grigio Corsa Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Daytona Seat Alcantara Stripes in Nero- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Giallo- Stitching in Giallo- Sport Exhaust Pipes- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8H0226184
Stock: FP4389A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 2,412 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$239,900
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALAXH0220242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$242,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB in Bianco Avus with Nero interior. Factory warranty ends on 6/1/2020. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 6/1/2024. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Two Tone Body Painting, Yellow Brake Calipers, Suspension Lifter, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest, Colored Mats with Logo, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Sport Sill Cover, 20" Forged Dark Painted Rims, White Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats and Colored Special Stitching.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA7H0227407
Stock: OC3427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-29-2020
- 4,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$229,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8H0228176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,504 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$239,900$1,158 Below Market
Ferrari And Maserati of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Ferrari 488 GTB delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.9 L/238 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wing Spoiler, Window grid antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr Alloy.*This Ferrari 488 GTB Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, F1-Superfast Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Fr & P305/30ZR20 Rr, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Ferrari 488 GTB come see us at Ferrari of Salt Lake City, 543 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3H0224469
Stock: 1K2021A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 4,854 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$219,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr Alloy.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA7H0223468
Stock: 223468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 5,416 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$239,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB is a sensational beauty with shattering performance amped by a mid-engine 3.9-L turbocharged V-8 engine. The GTB can get to 60mph in less than three seconds. The 488 features both an electronically controlled drag-reduction system in the rear diffuser and a Formula 1 inspired blown diffuser in the rear bodywork. The second-gen Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system now controls the adaptive dampers, the traction control, the stability control, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This Giallo Modena over Beige Tradizione interior with black stitching 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB has just 5,408 miles and two previous owners. It has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. The 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB is a sensational beauty with shattering performance amped by a mid-engine 3.9-L turbocharged V-8 engine. The GTB can get to 60mph in less than three seconds. The 488 features both an electronically controlled drag-reduction system in the rear diffuser and a Formula 1 inspired blown diffuser in the rear bodywork. The second-gen Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system now controls the adaptive dampers, the traction control, the stability control, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This Giallo Modena over Cuoio interior with black stitching this 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB has just 5,260 miles and two previous owners. Equipped with a massive window sticker, all carbon, and loaded with desirable features. You will save over $100k on this 488 from its original MSRP of $385,504. It has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. Original MSRP $385,504.00!!!! 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB....Save over $100k from original MSRP! Massive window sticker ($385,504), all carbon, loaded with features. More details to follow on this spectacular GTB! Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3H0224178
Stock: F1545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2018
- 3,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$267,170
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB 2dr Coupe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Bianco Avus with a Nero Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, , 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Automatic temperature control, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Compass, Driver door bin, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Voltmeter, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seat Trim, Sport Bucket Seats, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4H0222570
Stock: P1069B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2018
- 4,280 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$379,901
101Motors - Tempe / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2H0227444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Ferrari 488 GTB2,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$230,000$16,953 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 GTB- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Rosso Mugello over Cuoio - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Many Fine Options - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/29/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/29/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitters- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Suspension Lifter- Yellow Brake Calipers- Matte Grigio Corsa Wheels- Full Electric Seats- Diamond Pattern Style Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bordeaux- Special Stitching in Bordeaux- Leather Rear Shelf in Cuoio- Leather Upper Part in Cuoio- Titanium Exhaust Pipes- Colored Mats with Logo- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Red Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2J0232603
Stock: NP4277
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 8,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$218,000$15,295 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Nero Ds 1250 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0235588
Stock: J0235588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
