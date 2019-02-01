Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me
- 5,842 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$204,900$16,727 Below Market
SCOTTIS AUTO SALES - Sarasota / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4G0217027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,214 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$219,990$10,459 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
This 2016 488 GTB in Nero over black interior includes Nero carpets, red brake calipers, carbon fiber driver zone, electric seats, horse stitched on headrest, US functional equipment, Scuderia Ferrari shields, 20" forged dark painted rims, Michelin tires and vehicle personalization plates. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA1G0214599
Stock: C815
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 2,789 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$224,900$8,758 Below Market
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
** FERRARI APPROVED - CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROGRAM - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY ** ***2,789 MILES!!*** Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB in Rosso Corsa with Cuoio Interior. Originally ordered and delivered by Ferrari of San Diego. This 488 GTB has passed Ferrari's rigorous 101 Point Inspection, performed by our factory trained technicians. It has always been meticulously serviced thanks to Ferrari's 7-Year Free Genuine Maintenance Program that is still active until 01/19/2023. *External Color (Rosso Corsa) *Internal Color (Cuoio) *Full Electric/Power Seats *Leather Rear Shelf (Cuoio) *Nero (Black) Contrast Stitching *Daytona Style Seats with Leather Stripes (Nero) *Carpets Color (Nero) *AFS System *Front Fender Shields *Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter *Yellow RPM Counter *Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with L.E.D'S *Carbon Fiber Central Bridge *Carbon Fiber Door Sills *Carbon Fiber Upper Tunnel Trim *Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts *Yellow Brake Calipers *Sport Exhaust Pipes *Diamond Cut Spoke Wheels Please contact us today to find out more details about Ferrari Financial Services Finance purchase & Pre-Owned leasing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA5G0215433
Stock: 215433
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 12,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$210,000$2,922 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. Entire Vehicle Clear Film Wrap, Added 488 GTB Rosso Mats, Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts, Daytona Style Seats, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest, Front & Rear Radar Parking Distance Sensors, Front Suspension Lift System, Full Electric Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Wheels: 20 x 9 Fr 20 x 11 Painted Forged, Yellow Tachometer Display.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA6G0216381
Stock: BU12765A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 5,977 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$224,995
Ferrari of The Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
The extensive option specifications and ultra rare Rosso Corsa Metallic exterior makes our FERRARI APPROVED twin-turbo the perhaps the most distinctive 488 GTB available in todays marketplace. FERRARI FACTORY WARRANTY THROUGH APRIL 29, 2021 FERRARI 7 YEAR GENUINE MAINTENANCE THROUGH APRIL 29, 2023 As part of our commitment to FERRARI APPROVED, all services are completed, (4) new Michelins installed, and 24 Months Ferrari Approved Warranty will be added at time of handover. The original MSRP $340,338 is reflected in the extensive option list: ROSSO CORSA METALLIC BEIGE TRADIZIONE INTERIOR AFS SYSTEM YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE REAR AIR-DUCTS CARBON FIBRE FOG LAMP CARBON FIBRE UNDERDOOR COVER CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE + LEDS CARBON FIBRE CENTRAL BRIDGE EXTERIOR SILL KICK IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE WHEELS CUP CARBON FIBRE DASHBOARD INSERTS DAYTONA STYLE SEATS SUSPENSION LIFTER HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST (ROSSO) TITANIUM EXHAUST PIPES US FUCTIONAL EQUIPMENT SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS FRONT & REAR PARKING CAMERAS FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS SPECIAL COLOURS (ROSSO CORSA METALLIC) 20" FORGED DARK PAINTED RIMS YELLOW REV. COUNTER FULL ELECTRIC SEATS COLOURED SPECIAL STITCHING (ROSSO) VEHICLE PERSONALIZATION PLATE FERRARI FINANCIAL SERVICES provides a number of financing options including extended-term conventional financing. We are proudly the #1 Ferrari Financial Services dealership in the Southwest.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4G0217979
Stock: 201058Z
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 5,551 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$229,900
Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois
Highly optioned 2016 Ferrari 488GTB in nero with nero interior and carpets. Under 6000 miles and in excellent condition inside and out. Factory equipment includes yellow calipers, carbon fiber wheel caps, yellow horse stitched headrests, sport exhaust pipes, carbon fiber steering wheel with LEDs, inner color rear leather trim, Scuderia Ferrari shields, inn and out electrochormatic mirrors with homelink, parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, 20 forged black glossy painted rims, yellow rev counter, goldrake racing seats, nero leather rear shelf, premium HiFi, yellow stitching and special features. A remarkable custom spec you must see to enjoy. Comes complete with 2 key fobs, original owners books, car covers, battery tender and more. Call today and speak to one of our Ferrari Ambassadors about owning and experiencing this 488 today!This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind. Call 630-655-3535 to speak to a Ferrari specialist today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA7G0216311
Stock: 9078
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-02-2019
- 3,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$217,000$8,363 Below Market
Porter Ford - Newark / Delaware
WOW! Take a look at this 2016 Grigio Ferro Ferrari 488 GTB Automatic 7-Speed 3.9L V8 with only 3,019! Standard features include: 16-way power adjustable and reclining passenger seat, and rear camera, mirror with memory adjustment, parking distance sensors, passenger mirror, rear view mirror with memory adjustment, steering wheel with memory adjustment and power tilt/scope, Advanced Front Lighting System (AFS), Alluminum Rev. Counter, Black Brake Calipers, COLOURED MATS WITH LOGO, FERRARI HISTORICAL COLOURS, Full Electric Seats - Includes 16-way power adjustable driver seat with memory, Inner Colour Rear Leather Trim , LEATHER UPHOLST. SEAT BACKREST, Parking Camera - Includes parking assistance, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Upper Part in Colored Leather, Wheels: 20 x 9' Fr 20 x 11' Painted Forged - Includes Matte Grigio Corsa, Leather seats, Bluetooth, Remote power door locks, Power windows with 2 one-touch, Auto-shift manual Transmission, 4-wheel ABS brakes, Compressor - Twin turbo, Air conditioning with dual zone climate control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Xenon headlights, Traction control - ABS and driveline, 3.9 liter V8 DOHC engine, 660 hp horsepower, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Passenger Airbag - Cancellable, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 2 Doors, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 22 and EPA city (mpg): 15, Rear-wheel drive, Compass, External temperature display, Tachometer, Boost gauge, Clock - In-dash, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, Headlight cleaners - Washer, Intermittent window wipers, Keyless Ignition - Push button start only, Limited slip differential - Electro-mechanical, Power retractable mirrors, Rear fog lights, Rear spoiler - Wing, Self-leveling headlights - Self-leveling, Speed-proportional power steering, Transmission controls on steering wheel - Gear shift controls, Trip computer, Video Monitor Location - Front.... Here at Porter Ford our vehicles are price
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA7G0214977
Stock: CONSIGN488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 4,350 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$234,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB in Grigio Silverstone with Beige Tradizione interior. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Rear Air-Ducts, Carbon Fiber Fog Lamp, Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Colored Safety Belts, Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber Daytona Style Seats, Suspension Lifter, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest, Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, 20" Forged Dark Painted Rims, Yellow Rev. Counter, Full Electric Seats, Leather Rear Shelf, Premium Hi-Fi System and Colored Standard Stitching.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4G0217559
Stock: OC3450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 4,925 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$228,888
Lamborghini Houston - Houston / Texas
Lamborghini Houston is proud to offer this beautiful *2016 Ferrari 488 GTB* in White over a Rosso Ferrari interior with 4,925 miles. The 488 GTB is powered by a 3.9L twin turbo V8 engine producing 661 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque through a Rear Wheel Drive system and a 7-Speed Dual Automatic Transmission. This 488 GTB is further enhanced with the following: AFS System Red Brake Calipers Carbon Fibre Driver Zone plus LEDS Carbon Fibre WHeels Cup Horse Stitched on Headrests Sport Exhaust Pipes US Functional Equipment Scuderia Ferrari Shields Inn Out Elettr Mirror plus Homelink Parking Camera Front and Rear Parking Sensors Sport Sill Cover 20" Forged Dark Painted Rims â â Lamborghini Houston is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. We offer an extensive range of superb, low mile exotic and luxury automobiles. Our dealership features a beautiful Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, detail department, and Lamborghini accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange Enclosed Transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Financing is also available. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *13921 North Freeway (I-45N)* on the north side of Houston. You will meet the friendliest group of car enthusiasts anywhere!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA7G0214879
Stock: 1G0214879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 3,688 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$229,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB is a sensational beauty with shattering performance amped by a mid-engine 3.9-L turbocharged V-8 engine. The GTB can get to 60mph in less than three seconds. The 488 features both an electronically controlled drag-reduction system in the rear diffuser and a Formula 1 inspired blown diffuser in the rear bodywork. The second-gen Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system now controls the adaptive dampers, the traction control, the stability control, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This Rosso Corsa over black interior with red stitching 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB has just 3,687 miles and two previous owners. It has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB Base V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4G0219389
Stock: P31317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-03-2019
- 5,259 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$227,900
Ferrari Maserati of New England - Norwood / Massachusetts
The 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB is a sensational beauty with shattering performance amped by a mid-engine 3.9-L turbocharged V-8 engine. The GTB can get to 60mph in less than three seconds. The 488 features both an electronically controlled drag-reduction system in the rear diffuser and a Formula 1 inspired blown diffuser in the rear bodywork. The second-gen Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system now controls the adaptive dampers, the traction control, the stability control, and the electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This Bianco Avus over Nero interior with white stitching 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB has just 5,259 miles and three previous owners. It has been fully serviced and received elite care by our factory-authorized workshop. 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB Base V8 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Our mission is to provide you with an unforgettable experience at our dealership. The moment you set foot through our doors, you will be treated with the same level of quality and excellence on which our illustrious brands are founded. Our sales team will guide you every step of the way, ensuring that each of your individual needs is addressed. With such dedication to superior customer service, why would you want to shop anywhere else?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2G0217298
Stock: P31333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 3,495 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Lease
$235,000
ST Exotics - Rosemead / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8G0215488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,951 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$188,400
XSell Motors - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8G0218553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,147 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,900
Motorcars of Jackson - Jackson / Mississippi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA9G0214771
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,421 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$229,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB finished in Stunning Grigio Silverstone over Beige Tradizione Leather Interior. This 488 GTB is Optionally Equipped with Yellow Brake Calipers, "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Chrome Painted Standard Wheels, Full Electric Seats, Red Rev Counter, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheels with LED's, Horses Stitched on Headrests in Nero, Colored Special Stitching in Speciale Nero. Call one of our sales specialists today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4G0219408
Stock: 219408
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- certified
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB3,451 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$228,500$9,723 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
**Ferrari Genuine Maintenance program included Please contact us for more details.Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.**GENERAL MAINTENANCE:The scheduled routine maintenance plan offered for the first 7 years of life of all Ferrari cars is called Genuine Maintenance. This exclusive service covers an extensive period, serving as proof of the excellent quality of Prancing Horse cars.Every vehicle at Ferrari Maserati Bentley of Central New Jersey has endured a rigorous inspection and conditioning process by one of our highly trained certified technicians. Complete dealership service and maintenance records are available upon request.Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB. This 488 GTB is beautifully finished in Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic and complimented by Rosso Ferrari w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 557 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA0H0223442
Stock: F0223442T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- certified
2017 Ferrari 488 GTB3,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$224,995$11,761 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! LOADED, LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, ONE OWNER 488 GTB!!!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER RACING SEATS--SCUDERIA SHIELDS--20 FORGED PAINTED WHEELS--HIFI SOUND SYSTEM--WHITE TACH--RED BRAKE CALIPERS--COLORED LEATHER UPPER ZONE--COLORED LEATHER UPPER DASHBOARD--COLORED LEATHER CENTER TUNNEL--COLORED LEATHER REAR TRIM--HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8H0224130
Stock: PF622
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 3,139 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$234,900$4,257 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified 488 GTB today, worry free! EXTREMELY LOW MILES! Get the best value from your vehicle purchase. This 2017 boasts an extremely low 3139 miles! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System. This Ferrari 488 GTB also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Onboard Hard Drive, Voice Control. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA6H0228497
Stock: 11078A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
