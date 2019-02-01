Used 2016 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey

**Ferrari Genuine Maintenance program included Please contact us for more details.Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB Hard Disc Drive, Rear fog lights, Remote keyless entry, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.**GENERAL MAINTENANCE:The scheduled routine maintenance plan offered for the first 7 years of life of all Ferrari cars is called Genuine Maintenance. This exclusive service covers an extensive period, serving as proof of the excellent quality of Prancing Horse cars.Every vehicle at Ferrari Maserati Bentley of Central New Jersey has endured a rigorous inspection and conditioning process by one of our highly trained certified technicians. Complete dealership service and maintenance records are available upon request.Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB. This 488 GTB is beautifully finished in Grigio Titanio Metallizzato Metallic and complimented by Rosso Ferrari w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 557 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* Roadside Assistance* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle HistoryWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF79ALA0H0223442

Stock: F0223442T

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 03-10-2020