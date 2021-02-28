Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

61 listings
488 GTB Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $230,000

    $16,953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Black
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    8,272 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $218,000

    $15,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,140 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $224,900

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    1,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $239,998

    $7,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    5,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $239,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    8,379 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $228,888

    $3,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Yellow
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    6,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $244,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    1,026 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $265,950

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $244,995

    $2,830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Yellow
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    11,256 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $226,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    4,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    3,854 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $249,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    6,252 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $244,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    6,717 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $239,800

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    7,290 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $229,995

    $5,697 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Gray
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    2,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $245,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    302 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $273,945

    Details
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Red
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 GTB

    11,416 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $209,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 61 listings
