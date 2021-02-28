Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me
- 2,009 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$230,000$16,953 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 GTB- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Rosso Mugello over Cuoio - 2 Owners - Low Miles - Many Fine Options - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/29/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/29/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitters- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Suspension Lifter- Yellow Brake Calipers- Matte Grigio Corsa Wheels- Full Electric Seats- Diamond Pattern Style Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Bordeaux- Special Stitching in Bordeaux- Leather Rear Shelf in Cuoio- Leather Upper Part in Cuoio- Titanium Exhaust Pipes- Colored Mats with Logo- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Red Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2J0232603
Stock: NP4277
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-23-2019
- 8,272 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$218,000$15,295 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Nero Ds 1250 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0235588
Stock: J0235588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 4,140 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$224,900$1,432 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission and the 3.9L V8 Twin Turbo! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous, collectable Ferrari 488 GTB, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this rare and collectable Ferrari. Options on this fully loaded Ferrari 2018 488 GTB in Bianco Avus include: Adaptive Cruise Control Yellow Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter Coloured Safety Bets Leather Lower Dashboard Electric Seats Suspension Lifter Cavallino Stitched on Headrest Sport Exhaust System Scuderia Ferrari Shields Inn/Out Electric Mirror + HomeLINK Parking Camera Front & Rear Parking Sensors Yellow Rev Counter Coloured Special Stitching Michellin Tyres USB Navigation Bluetooth Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB is a gorgeous Bianco Avus Exterior with a Rosso Ferrari leather interior! The color combination is a stunning White/Red and this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this is a one owner, 100% Carfax certified 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with no accident or damage history and has a balance of factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 FERRARI 488 GTB FOR $1575 A MONTH WITH $44000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate! Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2J0231452
Stock: 231452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 1,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$239,998$7,698 Below Market
Herb Chambers Alfa Romeo of Boston - Wayland / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Ferrari 488 GTB includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. OPTION PACKAGES 2018 FERRARI 488 GTB, $296,481 ORIGINAL MSRP. RED BRAKE CALIPERS, CARBON FIBER RACING PACKAGE, HORSE STITCHED ON HEADRESTS, SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS, FRONT AND REAR CAMERA, MATT GRIGIO CORSA WHEELS, GOLDRAKE RACING SEATS, RACING SEAT LIFTER AND MORE... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Ferrari with Rosso Corsa exterior and Nero interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 660 HP at 8000 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS RAVE CarAndDriver.com's review says 'With a mid-mounted twin-turbo 3.9-liter V-8, the 488GTB generates a sonorous wail and ferocious acceleration all the way to 8000 rpm, where it makes 661 hp. we estimate a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.0 seconds.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA2J0231872
Stock: L14184A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 5,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$239,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 GTB - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Nero - 2 Owners - Many Fine Options - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 1/31/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 1/31/25 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts - Carbon Fiber Wheel Caps - 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels - Black Brake Calipers - Advanced Frontlight System (AFS) - Suspension Lifter - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Parking Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Yellow Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4J0232893
Stock: FC1504
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-26-2019
- 8,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$228,888$3,406 Below Market
Park Place LTD - Bellevue / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA1J0235315
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$244,900
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
305-476-3052 1550 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132 Located on the corner of Biscayne and 16th Street. - This 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB is located at Ferrari of Miami at 1550 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132. Please contact Sales Manager Andres Cruz at 305-476-3052 or acruz@ferrariofmiami.com for more information. - This 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB 2dr Coupe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Giallo Modena with a Nero interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA6J0232734
Stock: C17933
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 1,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$265,950
Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation, Wing Spoiler, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20' x 9' Fr 20' x 11' Rr Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual Clutch Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, F1-Superfast Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Fr P305/30ZR20 Rr. This Ferrari 488 GTB has a dependable Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.9 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Driving Away with This Ferrari 488 GTB Coupe Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0236949
Stock: 4827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 2,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$244,995$2,830 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, ONE OWNER, 488 GTB!! FRONT CLEAR BRA INSTALLED OPTIONS INCLUDE***-CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL WITH LED'S--CARBON FIBER REAR AIR DUCTS--CARBON FIBER SIDE AIR SPLITTER--SCUDERIA SHIELDS--PASSENGER DISPLAY--FULL ELECTRIC SEATS--SPORT EXHAUST PIPES--PARKING CAMERA--FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS--HISTORICAL COLOR--MATTE GRIGIO CORSA--ALUMINUM TACH--ALUMINUM BRAKE CALIPERS--COLORED SPECIAL STITCHING--COLORED MATS WITH LOGO--HORSE STITCHED ON HEADREST--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0233694
Stock: PF628
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 11,256 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$226,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in GIallo Modena with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission and the 3.9L V8 Twin Turbo! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this rare and collectable Ferrari. Options on this 2018 488 GTB with a include: AFS System Yellow Brake Calipers - $2,169 Electric Seats - $4,049 Suspension Lifter - $5,061 Horse Stitched on Headrest - $1,265 Sport Exhaust Pipes - $759 Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LEDS - $5,061 Scuderia Ferrari Shields - $1,710 Front & Rear Parking Sensors - $1,302 Sport Sill Cover - $1,239 20 Forged Painted Rims - $6,242 Coloured Special Stitching - $759 USB Navigation Bluetooth Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Ferrari is a gorgeous Giallo Modena exterior with a black/red Nero interior! The color combination is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Giallo Modena is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, one owner with no accident or damage history and has a balance of factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 FERRARI 488 GTB FOR $1575 A MONTH WITH $44000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0231086
Stock: 231086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 4,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 GTB - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - RARE Blu Corsa over Crema - Low Miles - 1 Owner - Pristine Condition - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 10/18/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 10/18/24 - Factory Options: - Special Two Layer Paint - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Blu Medio - Special Stitching in Blu Medio - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Yellow Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4J0231873
Stock: FC1520
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 3,854 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$249,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 GTB - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Beige - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 6/1/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 6/1/25 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitters - Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Yellow Brake Calipers - 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels - Painted Inner Aluminum in Grigio NART - Full Electric Seats - Daytona Style Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Leather Central Tunnel in Nero - Carpets in Nero - Embroidered Mats with Logo - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Front and Rear Parking Cameras - Passenger Display - Sport Sill Covers - Red Rev Counter - Premium HiFi Sound System - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 GTB, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALAXJ0235572
Stock: FP4364
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 6,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$244,900
Ferrari of San Diego - San Diego / California
*** FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*** ***ONE OWNER!! $317,968 ORIGINAL MSRP!! $259,900 Prices includes an additional 1 year of extended bumper Ferrari Warranty at time of purchase. Ferrari of San Diego is proud to present this 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Bianco Avus with Nero interior. 101 Point Ferrari Certification Inspection Completed. Current Factory bumper to bumper warranty ends on 2/28/2021. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 2/28/2025. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Factory Options include: *External Color White (Bianco Avus) *Interior Color Black (Nero) *Contrast Stitching throughout in White (Bianco) *Carpets Color Black (Nero) *Full Power Daytona Style Seats *Adaptive Front Headlight System *Yellow Rev Counter *Yellow Brake Calipers *Rear CD Reader *Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts *Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter *Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with shifting LEDS *Carbon Fiber Central Console Bridge *Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts *Suspension Lifter *Horse Stitched Headrest white (Bianco) *Sport Exhaust Pipes *Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields *Parking Camera *Front and Rear Parking Sensors *Sport Sill Cover *20 Forged Dark Painted Wheels Original MSRP Window Sticker, 2 keys, Owner Manuals, All Tools, Ferrari Car Cover & Battery Maintainer Take advantage of Ferrari Financial Services low financing and open ended lease rates, call us today to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA1J0233581
Stock: SC3087A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-24-2019
- 6,717 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$239,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Bianco Avus with Rosso Ferrari interior. Options include: Apple Carplay, Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fiber, Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest, Sport Exhaust System, Colored Mats with Logo, Scuderia Ferrari Shield, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Forged Painted Rims, Yellow Rev. Counter, Smoking Kit, Premium Hi-Fi System and Colored Special Stitching O.R.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA4J0229721
Stock: OC3343A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 7,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$229,995$5,697 Below Market
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA5J0231039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$245,900
Fox Valley Volkswagen - St Charles / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA8J0229401
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 302 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$273,945
Towbin Automotive Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB 2dr Coupe features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Rosso Corsa with a Nero Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 20 inch Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA5J0233695
Stock: F3083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 11,416 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$209,998
Hgreg Nissan Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Ceramic disc brakes: front and rear, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/USB/6-Disc CD w/30GB HDD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 9" Fr & 20" x 11" Rr Alloy, WRAPPED MIAMI BLUE, Please Text Bobby Z directly @ 954.482.203.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF79ALA0J0231451
Stock: D1451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
