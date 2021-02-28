Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing the 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in GIallo Modena with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission and the 3.9L V8 Twin Turbo! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this rare and collectable Ferrari. Options on this 2018 488 GTB with a include: AFS System Yellow Brake Calipers - $2,169 Electric Seats - $4,049 Suspension Lifter - $5,061 Horse Stitched on Headrest - $1,265 Sport Exhaust Pipes - $759 Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LEDS - $5,061 Scuderia Ferrari Shields - $1,710 Front & Rear Parking Sensors - $1,302 Sport Sill Cover - $1,239 20 Forged Painted Rims - $6,242 Coloured Special Stitching - $759 USB Navigation Bluetooth Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching Ferrari is a gorgeous Giallo Modena exterior with a black/red Nero interior! The color combination is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB in Giallo Modena is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, one owner with no accident or damage history and has a balance of factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 FERRARI 488 GTB FOR $1575 A MONTH WITH $44000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 month finance at 6.50% rate. Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF79ALA3J0231086

Stock: 231086

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020