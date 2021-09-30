Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider for Sale Near Me

46 listings
488 Spider Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider in Black
    used

    2016 Ferrari 488 Spider

    11,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $239,995

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    4,363 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $274,900

    $6,616 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    4,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $274,900

    $5,933 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Black
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    11,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $255,990

    $6,786 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Black
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    3,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $269,880

    $14,720 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    3,214 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $279,900

    $3,884 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    4,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $279,900

    $2,313 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    2,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $282,900

    $1,593 Below Market
  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    8,716 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $279,978

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $267,000

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,135 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $285,800

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    2,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $289,000

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,102 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $330,000

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    2,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $289,900

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    2,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $299,900

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    1,947 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $305,000

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Red
    certified

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    3,148 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $270,000

  • 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in White
    used

    2018 Ferrari 488 Spider

    287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $285,888

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

