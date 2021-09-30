Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 11,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$239,995
Wide World Ferrari Maserati - Spring Valley / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA1G0218892
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,363 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$274,900$6,616 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this highly optioned, 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in a gorgeous Bianco Avus with Rosso Ferrari interior with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission and the 3.9L V8 Twin Turbo! Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous, collectable Ferrari 488 Spider, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this special and Ferrari 488 Spider. Options on this fully loaded, 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider include: Red Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter Center Console in Leather Cavallino Stitched on Headrest Colored Mats with logo Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's Scuderia Ferrari Shields Inn/Out Electric Mirror + HomeLINK Parking Camera 20 Forged Painted Rims White Rev Counter Goldrake (Large) Racing Seats Coloured Special Stitching USB Navigation Bluetooth Power Everything! AND MORE! This eye-catching 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider is a Bianco Avus exterior exterior with a Rosso Ferrari leather interior! The color combination on this 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style! You will also have a piece of mind as this is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle with no accident or damage history and has a balance of factory warranty remaining! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 FERRARI 488 SPIDER FOR $1924 A MONTH WITH $54,000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on 180 months finance at 6.50% rate! Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA1J0236476
Stock: 236476
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 4,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$274,900$5,933 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
305-476-3052 1550 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132 Located on the corner of Biscayne and 16th Street. - This 2018 488 Spider is located at Ferrari of Miami 1550 biscayne Blvd Miami Fl 33132. Please contact Sales Manager Andres Cruz at 305-476-3052 or acruz@ferrariofmiami.com for more information. - This 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider 2dr Convertible features a 3.9L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Rosso Fiorano with a Nero Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Convertible Hardtop, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Engine Immobilizer, Floor Mats, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, MP3 Player, Navigation System, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Rollover Protection Bars, Smart Device Integration, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA9J0235351
Stock: C17644
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-07-2020
- 11,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$255,990$6,786 Below Market
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with 11k miles. Nero Black with Rosso Ferrari Leather. Upgraded Novitec exhaust and upgraded sound system.Clean title, clean carfax.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA6J0229488
Stock: 005212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 3,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$269,880$14,720 Below Market
Elliott Bay Auto Brokers - Seattle / Washington
This 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider comes equipped with, previously owned by Kevin Hart,, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LEDs, Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts, Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitter, Daytona Inserts in Alcantara, Daytona Style Seats, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest, Front Suspension Lifter, Full Electrical Seats, Navigation System, Outer Carbon Fiber B-Post, Parking Camera, Premium HiFi Sound System, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Sport Exhaust System, Wheels: 20 x 9 Fr & 20 x 11 Rr Forged Dark Painted.2018 Black Ferrari 488 Spider RWD 7-Speed Automatic 3.9L V8LEARN WHY ELLIOTT BAY AUTO BROKERS HAS THE HIGHEST LEVEL OF RECONDITIONING IN THE NORTHWEST BY VISITING EBAUTOBROKERS.COM. - A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMAXJ0234502
Stock: 47120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 3,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$279,900$3,884 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/18/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/18/24 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts - Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler - Red Brake Calipers - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Colored Mats with Logo - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Parking Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - White Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA4J0231904
Stock: F251771A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-10-2018
- 4,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$279,900$2,313 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 7/27/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 7/27/25 - Factory Options: - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Yellow Brake Calipers - Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel - Carbon Fiber Central Bridge - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Giallo - Special Stitching in Giallo - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink - Parking Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Yellow Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA7J0236983
Stock: FP4216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2019
- 2,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$282,900$1,593 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Blu Sterling - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Vast Array of Options - Sold as New by Our Dealer Group - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 8/16/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 8/16/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Central Bridge- Goldrake Racing Seats- Horse Stitched to Headrests in Bianco- Stitching in Bianco- Colored Upper Dashboard in Blu Sterling- Colored Steering Wheel in Blu Sterling- Leather Upper Part in Blu Sterling- Inner Color Rear Leather Trim- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMAXJ0229364
Stock: FP4253
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2019
- 8,716 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$279,978
Fairfield Chevrolet - Lewisburg / Pennsylvania
Only 8,716 Miles! Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ferrari 488 Spider boasts a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8 3.9 L/238 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 20" x 9" Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access.* This Ferrari 488 Spider Features the Following Options *Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Gearbox, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, F1-Superfast Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Tires: P245/35ZR20 Front & P305/30ZR20 Rear, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Sport Bucket Seats, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Fairfield Chevrolet Cadillac, 400 N Derr Dr, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA8J0230030
Stock: C4087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 1,900 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$267,000
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
IMPORTANT: This vehicle is going under sale pending. The vehicle history report shows a CLEAN TITLE on this Convertible and an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value plus incredibly low mileage at only 1,900 miles which was driven only 950 miles annually.The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride, on top of that this 8 Cylinder engine offers you that happy medium, allowing for a good balance of torque, horsepower and reasonably good fuel economy.Thanks to the rear wheel drive, you can expect better acceleration.The factory built-in navigation system saves you time, fuel and eliminates frustration when traveling whereas the Ferrari back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. The parking sensors detect nearby children, mailboxes or other obstacles in order to prevent accidents, moreover keyless start is the ideal convenience option when you're on the move and have your hands full. The ride potential of this active suspension is truly spectacular, in addition to thanks to the hardtop convertible, you can enjoy reduced road noise.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, moreover you can load hours of music with the installed CD-Changer. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night, additionally the HD radio is the most significant breakthrough in radio broadcast since the introduction of FM stereo more than 50 years ago and this vehicle has it installed. The Bluetooth connection is the ultimate option for hands-free calling while driving, whats more is you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player.The premium sound system lets you enjoy every note of your favorite album while listening to music from any device with the built-in AUX input makes any road trip exciting. The k... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA0J0233729
Stock: 233729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-17-2020
- 1,135 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$285,800
Ferrari of Newport Beach - Newport Beach / California
Ferrari of Newport Beach is proud to present this 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider in Bianco Avus with Cuoio interior. Factory warranty ends on 9/30/2021. Ferrari 7-Year Genuine Maintenance ends on 9/30/2025. This program covers the scheduled maintenance labor along with the relative original spare parts, engine oil and brake fluid. Options Include: Adaptive Frontlight System, Yellow Brake Calipers, Rear. CD Reader, Carbon Fiber Rear Air-Ducts, Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + LED's, Carbon Fiber Central Bridge, Center Console in Leather, Dash Inserts in Carbon Fiber, Daytona Style Seats, Suspension Lifter, Cavallino Stitched on Headrest,Titanium Exhaust Pipes, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Parking Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Yellow Rev. Counter, 20" Forged Painted Rims, Full Electric Seat, Premium Hi-Fi System and Colored Special Stitching O.R.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA7J0236692
Stock: OC3408B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 2,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$289,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Bianco Avus over Rosso Ferrari and Nero - One Owner - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 6/16/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 6/16/25 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Side Air Splitters- Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts- 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Dual Color Leather Interior- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Diamond Pattern Style Seats- Sport Exhaust Pipes- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Parking Camera- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA3J0236477
Stock: NC824
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 1,102 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$330,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Rosso Corsa Metallic (Blue Metallic Wrap) over Rosso and Nero - ONE Owner - Very Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 9/29/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 9/29/24 -Factory Options:- Special Paint Color- Carbon Fiber Racing Package- Carbon Fiber Goldrake Racing Seats- Racing Seat Lifter- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Paddles- Carbon Fiber Tach Surround- Carbon Fiber Center Console- Carbon Fiber Dashboard Inserts- Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts- Carbon Fiber Outer B-Post Trim- Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser- Carbon Fiber Underdoor Covers- Carbon Fiber Exterior Sill Kicks- 20-inch Forged Diamond Wheels- Yellow Brake Calipers- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Leather and Alcantara Interior in Nero and Rosso- Alcantara Central Tunnel in Rosso- Special Stitching- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Suspension Lifter- Titanium Exhaust Pipes- Embroidered Mats with Logo- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Front and Rear Parking Cameras- Front and Rear Parking Sensors- Red Rev Counter- Premium HiFi Sound System- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA2J0229536
Stock: NC832
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 2,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$289,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Corsa over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 4/13/21 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 4/13/25 - Factory Options: - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Yellow Brake Calipers - Full Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Nero - Embroidered Mats with Logo - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Parking Camera - Yellow Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMAXJ0234497
Stock: FC1522
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 2,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$299,900
Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Ferrari 488 Spider - FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY - - Rosso Scuderia over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/13/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/13/24 - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel - Suspension Lifter - Electric Seats - Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso - Special Stitching in Rosso - Advanced Frontlight System (AFS) - Yellow Brake Calipers - 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels - Sport Exhaust Pipes - Scuderia Ferrari Shields - Parking Camera - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Yellow Rev Counter - Vehicle Personalization Plate If you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today. This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA2J0232050
Stock: F255606A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 1,947 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$305,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- RARE Blu Corsa over Nero - ONE OWNER - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 12/28/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 12/28/24 -Factory Options:- Special Paint Color- Goldrake Racing Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Blu- Special Stitching in Blu- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Carbon Fiber Fog Lamp- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Wheels- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Passenger Display- White Rev Counter- Premium HiFi Sound System- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA7J0232089
Stock: NC822
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$270,000
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 488 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Rosso Corsa over Nero - 1 Owner - Low Miles - Pristine Condition - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Ferrari Factory Warranty to 8/31/20 - Complimentary Ferrari Genuine Maintenance Service to 8/31/24 -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Red Brake Calipers- Electric Seats- Cavallino Stitched to Headrests in Rosso- Special Stitching in Rosso- Leather Upper Part in Nero- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Yellow Rev Counter- Vehicle Personalization PlateIf you are in the market for a Ferrari 488 Spider, please call or email us today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA8J0229119
Stock: NP4255
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-02-2019
- 287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$285,888
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pleased to offer this gorgeous 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider Bianco Avus with the following features:2018 Ferrari 488 Spider CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF80AMA0J0231060
Stock: J0231060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
