Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 12,850 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$189,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 12K Miles On This Beautiful 458 Italia Coupe Equipped With 758 Horsepower Dallas Performance Stage 1 Twin Turbo ($49K Cost) . Factory Options Include: Carbon Fiber Driver Zone, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Electric Seats, Tachometer In Yellow, Red Contrast Stitching, Red Brake Calipers, 20in. Forged Diamond Wheels In Black, High Power JBL Stereo System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Rear View Camera, AFS Adaptive Lighting.. This Awesome 458 Is In Exceptional Condition, The Exterior Is Completely Covered With 3M Clear, No Nicks Or Scratches On This One. It Looks And Sounds Incredible And Is A Blast To Drive! Call Us For More Information........... We Have Low Interest Rates With Long Terms Financing Available For This 450 Italia Coupe As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.......................... ......................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA3C0183502
Stock: 3334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 21,750 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$179,982
Warren Henry INFINITI - North Miami / Florida
2012 Ferrari 458 Spider Clean CARFAX. Bianco Avus Clean CARFAX. RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 4.5L V8 DI DOHC FULLY INSPECTED, Brake Calipers in Aluminum Gray Color, Carbon Fiber Central Console, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Trim, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone w/LED Steering Wheel, Carbon Fiber Racing Package, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel w/LED Rev Display, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Outer Carbon Fiber B-Post, Racing Seats, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Sport Exhaust Pipes, White Tachomater Display.Reviews:* Screaming performance; world-class handling; brilliant transmission; finely crafted cabin; clever convertible roof design; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA6C0187893
Stock: MC0187893P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- certified
2012 Ferrari 458 Italia7,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$184,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari of Lake Forest is Proud to Present this 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Finished in Stunning Rosso Corsa over Beige Full Leather Interior. This 458 Italia is Optionally Equipped with "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Daytona Style Electric Seats, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's, Yellow Rev Counter, Leather Headliner, Colored Standard Stitching in Rosso, Daytona Seat Leather Stripes in Rosso, iPod Connection, and Cruise Control. This 458 Italia also features a Tubi Exhaust for a truly exquisite sound. Call one of our Ferrari Specialist today at 847.295.6560
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA5C0184375
Stock: 184375
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-02-2019
- 9,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$192,800
Chicago Motor Cars - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA5C0187934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2012 Ferrari 458 Italia5,144 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$184,495
Ferrari Maserati of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
***WOW!!! FERRARI CERTIFIED!!! EXTREMELY LOW MILE, WELL KEPT, LOCAL, ONE OWNER 458 ITAILA!!! OPTIONS INCLUDE***-SCUDERIA SHEILDS--SPORT EXHAUST PIPES--ELECTRIC SEATS--YELLOW CALIPERS--COLORED LEATHER HEADLINER--COLORED LEATHER LOWER TUNNEL--COLORED LEATHER CENTRAL TUNNEL--COLORED SAFETY BELTS --COLORED STANDARD STITCHING--AND MORE!!! PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFO!!!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA6C0188547
Stock: F866A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 8,092 miles
$195,787
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester - Rochester / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8C0188737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,455 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$174,995
Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA6C0187737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia21,566 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$169,000$23,666 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Italia- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Rosso Corsa over Cuoio - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Available Extended Ferrari Warranty -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Seat Piping in Rosso- Stitching in Rosso- Leather Headliner in Cuoio- Leather Central Tunnel in Cuoio- Cruise Control- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXD0195521
Stock: NC833
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,888$19,687 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super low mileage, loaded 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Nero over Nero & Couio Full Leather for sale. Equipped with Suspension Lifter, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, JBL Hi-Fi Sound System, Navigation System, Carbon Fiber B Pillars, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Package, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel, 20 Forged Machined Finish Wheels, Giallo Brake Calipers, Bi-Color Interior, Leather Rear Panel, Leather Headliner, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, AFS Lighting System, Sport Exhaust, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA5D0196084
Stock: D0196084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 17,322 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$152,900$7,948 Below Market
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing this tastefully optioned out 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe equipped with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Ferrari but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Ferrari at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, speed, precision, and dependability. Options on this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe include: Yellow Brake Calipers Bianco Italia Pearl White Exterior Black Odometer Tach Scuderia Ferrari Shields Gloss Black Roof Wrap Diamond Stitched Seats (White) White Ferrari Logo on Headrest Gloss Black Multispoke Wheels White Stitching Ciocollato Floor Mats USB Power Everything AND MORE! This eye-catching 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a gorgeous Bianco Italia exterior exterior and a Ciocollato leather Interior. The color combination is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. You will also have a piece of mind as this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and extended warranty programs are available. YOU CAN OWN THIS 2011 FERRARI 458 COUPE FOR $1199 A MONTH WITH $30000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on a 144 month finance at 6.50% rate, with approved credit! Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA5B0182186
Stock: 182186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 4,270 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$172,979$10,008 Below Market
Cedar Rapids Toyota - Hiawatha / Iowa
CEDAR RAIPIDS TOYOTA IS COMMITTED TO ADAPTING TO AN EVER-CHANGING SITUATION AND MAKING ADVANCEMENTS IN THE WAY CAR BUYING IS DONE. AT OUR DEALERSHIP, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. AT CEDAR RAPIDS TOYOTA IS FOLLOWING EVERY CDC GUIDELINE. IT'S A 4K MILE FERRARI; NEED WE SAY MORE?. Clean CARFAX. 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia Base Black RWD 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch 4.5L V8 DI DOHCOdometer is 7625 miles below market average!Cedar Rapids Toyota: A Trusted Brand From A Trusted Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0176900
Stock: P10387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 8,057 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$195,929$10,789 Below Market
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Local Trade - Clean Carfax!This amazing 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is in fantastic condition. Equipped:Nero (Black) ExteriorNero (Black) InteriorCarpets in Nero (Black)AFS SystemHeadliner in Nero (Black) AlcantaraYellow Brake CalipersCruise ControlSport Exhaust PipesiPod ConnectionCarbon Fiber Steering WheelScuderia Ferrari ShieldsDiamond Pattern Style SeatsFull Optional Mirror/HomeLinkRadioNav System + BluetoothFront and Rear Parking SensorsYellow Rev Counter20" Forged Diamond RimsFull Electric SeatsSatellite RadioHigh Power HiFi SystemColoured Stitching in Grigio Chiaro (Light Grey)Tyres Pressure Measurement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA3D0190008
Stock: PP190008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- certified
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider9,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$199,000$11,247 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Spider- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Giallo Modena over Nero - 2 Owners - Pristine Condition - Many Fine Options - Sold as New by Our Dealership - Expertly Maintained by Our Factory Trained Technicians -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- Suspension Lifter- Colored Seatbelts in Giallo- Special Stitching in Giallo- Electric Steering Column- iPod Connection- Satellite Radio- High Power HiFi Sound System- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Inner and Outer Electrochromic Mirrors with HomeLink- Parking Camera- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Spider, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA2D0190050
Stock: NP4150B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 7,571 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$173,900$3,600 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA2B0177589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,490 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$167,845$9,258 Below Market
Mccluskey Automotive Reading - Cincinnati / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA9D0195056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,394 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$169,995$908 Below Market
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia 2dr 2dr Coupe features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Nero Daytona Metallic with a Nero interior. - This stunning 458 is perfectly optioned with the following: Scuderia Shields 20 Forged Painted Wheels Yellow Brake Calipers Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel with LED's Full Electric Seats Auto Dim Mirror with Homelink Yellow Stitching This Ferrari like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4B0182437
Stock: 82437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider8,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$209,500$5,081 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Nero over Beige Interior. Special Options include Alcantara Headliner, Yellow Brake Calipers, Cruise Control, Leather Central Tunnel, Daytona Style Seats, Heat Insulating Windscreen, IPOD Connection, Carbon Fiber Steering Wheel + LEDS, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, RadioNav System + Bluetooth, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Sport Forged Diamond Rims, Full Electric Seats, High Power HIFI System, Antenna SDARS, and Daytona Inserts in Alcantara. *FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7D0192392
Stock: C820
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-03-2019
- 8,414 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$174,950$1,008 Below Market
Fusion Luxury Motors - Chatsworth / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXB0180725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 458 Italia searches:
Related Ferrari 458 Italia info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Ferrari F430 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Santa Monica CA
- Used Ferrari F430 Jersey City NJ
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Long Beach CA
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Scottsdale AZ
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Arlington TX
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta Tempe AZ
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia Edison NJ
- Used Ferrari FF San Diego CA
- Used Ferrari F430 Fort Myers FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ferrari FF 2012 Newark NJ
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia 2014 Jersey City NJ
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta 2016 Anaheim CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News