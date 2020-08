Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California

Only 12K Miles On This Beautiful 458 Italia Coupe Equipped With 758 Horsepower Dallas Performance Stage 1 Twin Turbo ($49K Cost) . Factory Options Include: Carbon Fiber Driver Zone, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Electric Seats, Tachometer In Yellow, Red Contrast Stitching, Red Brake Calipers, 20in. Forged Diamond Wheels In Black, High Power JBL Stereo System, Cruise Control, Navigation, Rear View Camera, AFS Adaptive Lighting.. This Awesome 458 Is In Exceptional Condition, The Exterior Is Completely Covered With 3M Clear, No Nicks Or Scratches On This One. It Looks And Sounds Incredible And Is A Blast To Drive! Call Us For More Information........... We Have Low Interest Rates With Long Terms Financing Available For This 450 Italia Coupe As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now.......................... ......................................................... Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF67NFA3C0183502

Stock: 3334

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-21-2020