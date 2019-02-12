Used 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing this tastefully optioned out 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe equipped with the dual clutch paddle shifted F1 transmission. Have you been dreaming of owning a gorgeous Ferrari but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this Ferrari at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed vehicle is the true definition of power, speed, precision, and dependability. Options on this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe include: Yellow Brake Calipers Bianco Italia Pearl White Exterior Black Odometer Tach Scuderia Ferrari Shields Gloss Black Roof Wrap Diamond Stitched Seats (White) White Ferrari Logo on Headrest Gloss Black Multispoke Wheels White Stitching Ciocollato Floor Mats USB Power Everything AND MORE! This eye-catching 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a gorgeous Bianco Italia exterior exterior and a Ciocollato leather Interior. The color combination is stunning, as this vehicle waits to take you anywhere in style. You will also have a piece of mind as this 2011 Ferrari 458 Coupe is a 100% Carfax certified vehicle, with no accident or damage history and extended warranty programs are available. YOU CAN OWN THIS 2011 FERRARI 458 COUPE FOR $1199 A MONTH WITH $30000 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. The payments advertised are based on a 144 month finance at 6.50% rate, with approved credit! Please call us with any questions regarding the vehicle at: 561.998.5557 or 561.756.1933 Evenings. We hope you are our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF67NFA5B0182186

Stock: 182186

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020