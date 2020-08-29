Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey

2014 Ferrari 458 Spider Nero 4.5L V8 DI DOHC 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD 1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Tyres Pressure Measurement, 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, Traction control.1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, and Tyres Pressure Measurement 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, and Traction control Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider. This 458 Spider is beautifully finished in Nero and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 2703 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* Every Ferrari is the result of an uncompromising design dedicated to masterfully integrating style and aerodynamics. The 2014 458 Italia's volumes have been honed to a compact and aerodynamic shape by Pininfarina and the Ferrari Centro Stile. Themes like purity, simplicity, technology, efficiency and lightness underpin the concept. The Italia's character is underlined by the swage line along its flanks, rising from the rear of the front wheelarch and dropping half-way along the door to the rear. The result is sleeker surfaces and a characteristic scoop over the rear wheelarches. The interior has a host of features which complement the Italia. Front Leather-trimmed bucket seats complement the wondrous leather door trim. The driver is the center of a streamlined, intuitive layout, very much in line with the marque's signature styling cues. An AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, auxiliary audio input, iPod integration and Bluetooth comes with 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Performance requires a performer and the new 4497 CC V8

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0202467

Stock: F0202467P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-08-2020