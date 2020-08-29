Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    10,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $194,900

    $41,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    6,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $207,900

    $1,631 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    9,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $209,900

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    9,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $209,998

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    9,780 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $220,000

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    3,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $224,900

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale

    4,084 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $349,000

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    3,914 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $229,900

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    certified

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    4,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $229,500

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    3,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $219,995

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia

    8,938 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $188,900

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale

    2,134 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $337,800

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    14,966 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $198,880

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $227,500

    Details
  • 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $199,900

    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia
    certified

    2013 Ferrari 458 Italia

    21,566 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $169,000

    $23,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    3,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $198,888

    $19,687 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider
    used

    2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider

    8,057 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $195,929

    $10,789 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ferrari 458 Italia searches:

