Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$194,900$41,687 Below Market
Ferrari And Maserati of Salt Lake City - Salt Lake City / Utah
This is a very well-kept 458 with only 9,897 Miles! It has had 3 owners from new and has always been maintained by our shop. Powered by a 570 HP, 4.5 Liter V8 with a 7 speed dual clutch gearbox. It has been Dealer Certified Pre-Owned and comes with full inspection documentation and Ferrari 2-year limited warranty.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Ferrari of Salt Lake City, 543 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 to claim your Ferrari 458 Spider!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0199966
Stock: 1K2017C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 10-24-2019
- 6,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$207,900$1,631 Below Market
Pepe INFINITI - White Plains / New York
This beautiful 2014 458 Spider has had only one owner and has been completely serviced. All books and tools and service records are with the car. The front fenders and nose are protected with clear bra.This car shows as new.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201191
Stock: 4034B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 9,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$209,900$1,421 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider 2dr features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed F1 Dual-clutch transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Department at 702-659-6600 or marc.shephard@towbinauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA9E0201949
Stock: 201949
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 9,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$209,998
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Front Parking Lifter Daytona Style For Seat Reverse Camera System Satellite Navigation System Front & Rear Parking Sensors Interior & Exterior Electrochromatic Mirrors W/Homelink System Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders Brake Calipers In Corsa Red Color Ipod Installation Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Convertible Hardtop Cuoio; Leather Seat Trim Rosso Corsa This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia only has 9,900mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Ferrari includes: REVERSE CAMERA SYSTEM Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera DAYTONA STYLE FOR SEAT Bucket Seats INTERIOR & EXTERIOR ELECTROCHROMATIC MIRRORS W/HOMELINK SYSTEM Power Mirror(s) Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM Navigation System FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera IPOD INSTALLATION Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player SCUDERIA FERRARI SHIELDS ON FENDERS BRAKE CALIPERS IN CORSA RED COLOR FRONT PARKING LIFTER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0202655
Stock: E0202655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 9,780 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$220,000
Tom Gibbs Chevrolet - Palm Coast / Florida
ONLY 9,780 Miles! 458 Italia trim. Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Convertible Hardtop Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS REPORT: "The secret to the 458's success is a 562-horsepower V8 teamed with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This pairing permits the 458 to catapult to 60 mph in a mere 3.4 seconds, but it's the suspension's ability to manage that power that makes the Ferrari 458 one of the most desired exotics for 2014." -KBB.com. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $257,400*. OUR OFFERINGS: Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is a family-owned and operated dealership that has served the Flagler, Volusia, and St. John's County areas for over 30 years. From our highly-trained sales staff and award-winning service team, we know you'll find satisfaction in becoming the newest member of the Tom Gibbs Chevrolet family! A short drive from Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Tom Gibbs Chevrolet is your key to saving the most on your next vehicle purchase! Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1E0199940
Stock: C0103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 3,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$224,900
Ferrari Lake Forest - Lake Bluff / Illinois
Ferrari Lake Forest is proud to present this spectacular 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider. Finished in Nero Daytona Metallic exterior with all Nero Poltrona Frau leather interior, this 458 Spider is equipped with Cruise Control, Electric Seats, iPod Connection "SF" Scuderia Ferrari Fender Shields, Radio-Navi System With Bluetooth, Parking Sensors Front & Rear, Yellow Tachometer, 20" Forged Diamond Finish Wheels, and Satellite Radio Receiver.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0200282
Stock: 200282
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 01-19-2019
- certified
2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale4,084 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$349,000
Ferrari of San Francisco - Mill Valley / California
2014 Ferrari 458 Speciale Chassis# 202988 Exterior: Bianco avus Interior: Nero Carpets: Nero Options: AFS system Yellow brake calipers Carbon fiber front air vents Ferrari telemetry Suspension lifter Leather Upholstery in Nero racing stripe in Nero Stellato Scuderia Ferrari shields White tachometer Carbon fiber silde nolders Carbon fiber Racing seats Leather headliner in Nero 3D seat fabric in Nero Satellite radio Upgraded Integrated audio with Subwoofer Front and rear parking sensors White contrast stitching White seat stitching Cavallino stitched on headrest in bianco Carbon fiber drive zone with LEDs 20 inch dark painted rims
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA2E0202988
Stock: S1631
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 3,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$229,900
Scottsdale Ferrari Maserati - Phoenix / Arizona
2014 FERRARI 458 SPIDER EXTERIOR COLOR NERO INTERIOR COLOR SABBIA CARPET COLOR NERO 3,914 MILES OPTIONS AFS SYSTEM HEADLINER ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY - ALCANTARA NERA BRAKE CALIPERS - YELLOW OUTER CARBON-FIBRE B-POST TRIM REAR DIFFUSER IN CARBON FIBRE CARBON FIBRE DRIVER ZONE+LEDS CARBON FIBRE LOWER CABIN ZONE CARBON FIBRE UPPER TUNNEL TRIM CRUISE CONTROL COLOURED SAFETY BELTS - CINTURE GIALLO LEATHER LOWER TUNNEL CARBON FIBRE DASHBOARD INSERTS DAYTONA STYLE SEAT - SABBIA SUSPENSION LIFTER SPORT EXHAUST PIPES CARBON FIBRE FRONT SPOILER CARBON FIBRE REAR MOULDING INT.GRIDS IN LEATHER COLOUR HEAT INSULATING WINDSCREEN IPOD CONNECTION 'SCUDERIA FERRARI' SHIELDS FULL OPTIONAL MIRRORS/HOMELINK RADIONAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH PARKING CAMERA FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS COLOUR UPON REQUEST FOR PIPING - NERO YELLOW REV. COUNTER 20 FORGED DIAMOND RIMS FULL ELECTRIC SEATS SATELLITE RADIO HIGH POWER HIFI SYSTEM COLOURED STANDARD STITCHING - NERO DAYTONA SEAT ALCANTARA STRIPES - ALCANTARA NERA COLOURED STEERING WHEEL - SABBIA SUIT CARRIER - Visit www.scottsdaleferrari.com for more photos and even custom video tours of our vehicles! YES! We take trade-ins! YES! We can help arrange financing and nationwide shipping! CALL US NOW to find out how easy it is to purchase from us! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA8E0198526
Stock: FP4342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 4,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$229,500
Ferrari Maserati of Central New Jersey - Edison / New Jersey
2014 Ferrari 458 Spider Nero 4.5L V8 DI DOHC 7-Speed Manual Dual Clutch RWD 1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, Tyres Pressure Measurement, 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, Traction control.1 Owner Vehicle, AFS System, Cruise Control, Leather Lower Tunnel, Suspension Lifter, Horse Stitched on Headrest, Ipod Connection, 'Scuderia Ferrari' Shields, Full Optional Mirrors/Homelink, RadioNavi System+Bluetooth, Parking Camera, Sport Sill Cover, and Tyres Pressure Measurement 20" Grigio Ferro Metallic Forged Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Brake Calipers in Scuderia Red Color, Color Upon Request for Special Stitching, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Full Electric Electrochromic Mirrors w/Memory, Full Electric Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Power Premium Hi-Fi System, Illuminated entry, Leather Lower Zone Upholstery, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Upholstery for Headliner, Low tire pressure warning, Red Tachometer Display, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio System, and Traction control Ferrari Maserati of Central NEw Jersey is proud to offer you this Beautiful 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider. This 458 Spider is beautifully finished in Nero and complimented by Nero w/Leather Seat Trim and this exceptional vehicle gives you an amazing driving experience and wraps you in all the right creature comforts. Odometer is 2703 miles below market average!Ferrari Approved Details:* 101 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $0* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Roadside AssistanceWelcome to Ferrari of Central New Jersey. We are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible.Ferrari of Central New Jersey is the first and only authorized Ferrari dealership in New Jersey! Serving customers across the NYC metro area, we have two showrooms full of new Ferrari vehicles, used Ferrari vehicles, and pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs from other automakers as well. We also offer our customers 35 high security climate controlled storage spaces and a boutique full of genuine Ferrari merchandise.Reviews:* Every Ferrari is the result of an uncompromising design dedicated to masterfully integrating style and aerodynamics. The 2014 458 Italia's volumes have been honed to a compact and aerodynamic shape by Pininfarina and the Ferrari Centro Stile. Themes like purity, simplicity, technology, efficiency and lightness underpin the concept. The Italia's character is underlined by the swage line along its flanks, rising from the rear of the front wheelarch and dropping half-way along the door to the rear. The result is sleeker surfaces and a characteristic scoop over the rear wheelarches. The interior has a host of features which complement the Italia. Front Leather-trimmed bucket seats complement the wondrous leather door trim. The driver is the center of a streamlined, intuitive layout, very much in line with the marque's signature styling cues. An AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, auxiliary audio input, iPod integration and Bluetooth comes with 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Performance requires a performer and the new 4497 CC V8
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0202467
Stock: F0202467P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$219,995
Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA0E0198889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,938 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$188,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2014 Ferrari 458 ItaliaBianco Avus over Nero Leather w/Contrast Stitching*Clean Carfax Report**Only 8,938 Miles*Factory Options:Satellite Navigation System (Originally $3,472)Front & Rear Parking Sensors (Originally $2,314)Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders (Originally $1,620)Corsa Red Painted Brake Calipers (Originally $1,406)Color Upon Request for Seat Stitching (Originally $471)-WhitePrancing Horse Stitching to Headrest-WhiteYellow TachometerVehicle Highlights:4.5 Liter V8 Engine rated at 561 Horsepower7-Speed Dual Clutch TransmissionRear Wheel DriveLimited Slip Differential20-Inch Alloy Wheels in Dark FinishCarbon Ceramic BrakesBluetoothHigh Intensity Discharge Bi-Xenon HeadlightsDual Zone Automatic Climate ControlTire & Temperature MonitorElectronic Stability & Traction ControlAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFA4E0201301
Stock: 902910
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 2,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$337,800
1Source Auto Boutique - Miami / Florida
This 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia 2dr 2dr Coupe Speciale features a 4.5L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Yellow with a black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Includes IPE Exhuast - This Ferrari is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Miguel Rodriguez at 305-266-8112 or mrodriguez@1sourceautoboutique.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Speciale with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF75VFA3E0203468
Stock: 203468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 14,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$198,880
Lamborghini Newport Beach - Costa Mesa / California
We are pleased to present this stunning 2014 Ferrari 458 Spider finished in the "Nero Daytona" exterior paint over a Nero and Crema leather interior with Alcantara inserts. This 458 Spider features Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, 5-Spoke Wheels in Diamond Cut Finish, Yellow Painted Brake Calipers, Alcantara Inserts on Doors, Vehicle Lift System, Yellow Tachometer, Contrast Interior Stitching, plus much more. Our Factory Certified Technicians have completed a thorough safety inspection on this Ferrari. We offer available leasing and financing options, and can help arrange transportation worldwide. For further information, please call, e-mail, or visit our showroom at 44 Auto Center Drive inside the Irvine Auto Center Monday through Friday 8AM to 5PM and Saturdays 10AM to 5PM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA5E0202421
Stock: E0202421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$227,500
Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
2014 Ferrari 458 Spider FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS, SUPER LOW RATES, Reviews:* Every Ferrari is the result of an uncompromising design dedicated to masterfully integrating style and aerodynamics. The 2014 458 Italia's volumes have been honed to a compact and aerodynamic shape by Pininfarina and the Ferrari Centro Stile. Themes like purity, simplicity, technology, efficiency and lightness underpin the concept. The Italia's character is underlined by the swage line along its flanks, rising from the rear of the front wheelarch and dropping half-way along the door to the rear. The result is sleeker surfaces and a characteristic scoop over the rear wheelarches. The interior has a host of features which complement the Italia. Front Leather-trimmed bucket seats complement the wondrous leather door trim. The driver is the center of a streamlined, intuitive layout, very much in line with the marque's signature styling cues. An AM/FM stereo with 6-disc changer, auxiliary audio input, iPod integration and Bluetooth comes with 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control. Performance requires a performer and the new 4497 CC V8 is the first Ferrari direct injection engine to be mid-rear mounted and does not disappoint; cranking out 597hp @ 9000 rpm. On the 458 Italia the E-Diff and F1-Trac control software are integrated in the same ECU. This minimizes communication times between the two systems and the individual logics were evolved to improve vehicle performance. The 458 Italia's braking system is derived directly from Ferrari's Formula 1 experience. It features specific CCM (Carbon-ceramic material) brakes developed by Brembo with assistance from Bosch with the stability and traction control. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA1E0197590
Stock: CP15244
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$199,900
Black Horse Motors LLC - Naples / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA7E0198842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2013 Ferrari 458 Italia21,566 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$169,000$23,666 Below Market
Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York
Ferrari 458 Italia- FERRARI CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - AVAILABLE EXTENDED FERRARI WARRANTY -- Rosso Corsa over Cuoio - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Available Extended Ferrari Warranty -Factory Options:- Carbon Fiber Driver Zone with LED Steering Wheel- Advanced Frontlight System (AFS)- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Painted Wheels- Electric Seats- Daytona Style Seats- Seat Piping in Rosso- Stitching in Rosso- Leather Headliner in Cuoio- Leather Central Tunnel in Cuoio- Cruise Control- Scuderia Ferrari Shields- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- Rear Parking Sensors- Yellow Rev Counter- Satellite Radio- Tire Pressure Management SystemIf you are in the market for a 458 Italia, please call or email us about this Ferrari today.This Ferrari has passed a multi-point inspection performed by our factory trained technicians, and has been enrolled in the Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program. The Certified program makes available up to two years of additional Ferrari Power Approved Warranty coverage. Please see dealer for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF67NFAXD0195521
Stock: NC833
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 3,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$198,888$19,687 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this super low mileage, loaded 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider in Nero over Nero & Couio Full Leather for sale. Equipped with Suspension Lifter, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, JBL Hi-Fi Sound System, Navigation System, Carbon Fiber B Pillars, Carbon Fiber Dashboard Package, Carbon Fiber Driving Zone, Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel, 20 Forged Machined Finish Wheels, Giallo Brake Calipers, Bi-Color Interior, Leather Rear Panel, Leather Headliner, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, AFS Lighting System, Sport Exhaust, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls-Royce. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA5D0196084
Stock: D0196084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 8,057 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$195,929$10,789 Below Market
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Local Trade - Clean Carfax!This amazing 2013 Ferrari 458 Spider is in fantastic condition. Equipped:Nero (Black) ExteriorNero (Black) InteriorCarpets in Nero (Black)AFS SystemHeadliner in Nero (Black) AlcantaraYellow Brake CalipersCruise ControlSport Exhaust PipesiPod ConnectionCarbon Fiber Steering WheelScuderia Ferrari ShieldsDiamond Pattern Style SeatsFull Optional Mirror/HomeLinkRadioNav System + BluetoothFront and Rear Parking SensorsYellow Rev Counter20" Forged Diamond RimsFull Electric SeatsSatellite RadioHigh Power HiFi SystemColoured Stitching in Grigio Chiaro (Light Grey)Tyres Pressure Measurement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ferrari 458 Italia Spider with Bluetooth.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFF68NHA3D0190008
Stock: PP190008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
