7-Seater Electric SUVs Available Now and In the Near Future

Large families wanting to transition into an electric SUV that seats six or seven passengers have limited options. Of the several seven-seaters available today, most are luxury three-row models that have a small third row only suitable for children. The all-new Kia EV9 is the first affordable electric SUV that provides spacious seating in all three rows and is currently the best seven-seat electric SUV. However, that title might be short-lived because several fully electric seven-seaters are launching in 2024. Below, we round up the current three-row electric SUV selection and upcoming models ordered by their starting price without the federal electric vehicle tax credit.
Current seven-seat electric SUVs:
Notable upcoming seven-seat electric SUVs:
Tesla Model Y
It might be a surprise to hear that the Model Y offers a third row because of its compact size, but there are a few things to know before you click on that order button. The optional third row is only available on the midlevel Long Range model, meaning you can't get it on the affordable base Model Y or on the top Performance version. If that's not a deal-breaker, then its size might be. The third row is small and is only recommended for children — and short ones at that, due to the tight headroom. The third row also significantly reduces cargo space when the seats are upright.
If you can live with the Model Y's tiny third row, then you'll likely be pleased with the most popular electric SUV on the market. The Long Range model provides a lengthy EPA-estimated range of 330 miles, access to Tesla's vast Supercharger network of fast-charging stations, and a long list of standard features. But if you're a fan of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, you'll be disappointed by the Model Y's lack of it.
Tesla Model Y pricing
Cargo space: 12.8 cubic feet behind the third row; 26.6 cubic feet behind the second row; 4.1 cubic feet in the front trunk
Mercedes-Benz EQB
The EQB is the smallest electric SUV on the list and surprisingly offers an optional third row. We wouldn't recommend the EQB for large families because of its compact size and tiny third row. And the electric SUV's EPA-estimated range of up to 245 miles is on the short side. If you have child seats, you'll have just enough room to fit them in the second row with an average-size adult up front.
On the upside, the EQB is mostly comfortable and very quiet and has solid build quality. As with other Mercedes vehicles, its tech features are good but most are optional. The EQB is a decent electric SUV, but for the price and size, it's best to consider other rivals on the list.
Mercedes-Benz EQB pricing
Cargo space: 10.7 cubic feet behind the third row; 22 cubic feet behind the second row
Kia EV9
The EV9 is a new electric SUV and the only three-row family hauler that's not from a luxury company. It's about the size of a Kia Telluride and seats six or seven passengers depending on the trim level. All three rows are large enough for adults, and the EV9 provides more cargo space behind the third row than most electric rivals. If you have young children, every second- and third-row seat can accommodate a child seat.
The EV9 is the most affordable large three-row SUV and is one of our highest-rated electric SUVs. The base trim only provides an EPA-estimated 230 miles of range, but higher trims offer from 270 to 304 miles. The EV9 rides smoothly and comes packed with many standard features including a large package of advanced driver aids. The Kia can also charge quickly from 10% to 80% capacity in just 24 minutes when hooked up to a powerful enough fast-charging station. It can also tow up to 5,000 pounds, which is commendable for an EV.
If you're in the market for a luxury three-row SUV, consider the EV9's top GT-Line model. It's just as luxurious and powerful as many luxury models.
Kia EV9 pricing
Cargo space: 20.2 cubic feet behind the third row; 43.5 cubic feet behind the second row; up to 3.2 cubic feet in the front trunk
Rivian R1S
The seven-passenger R1S is unlike any other electric SUV on the list. Its top quad-motor model is as quick as many sports cars and can off-road better than any of its rivals. The Rivian also sports a distinctive boxy design that looks rugged with the optional off-road tires and sophisticated with all-season rubber. Inside, the R1S' luxurious interior is roomy in all three rows and provides plenty of cargo space.
The R1S starts off priced competitively with other electric luxury three-row SUVs, but that's for the base model, which only has a range of 260 miles. Most models provide over 300 miles of range, and the model with the Max battery pack is estimated at 400 miles but it comes with a high price tag. The R1S can tow up to 7,700 pounds, which is impressive for an electric SUV. As for child seats, all rear seats can accommodate one.
On the downside, the R1S rides on the firm side, and like Teslas, it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As with other SUVs on the list, the R1S offers many advanced driver aids, but we think they need more refinement.
Rivian R1S pricing
Cargo space: 17.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 46.7 cubic feet behind the second row; 11.1 cubic feet in the front trunk
Tesla Model X
The base dual-motor Model X comes standard as a two-row SUV, but you can get six- or seven-passenger versions as well. The first and second rows are spacious, but the third row is much smaller and doesn't offer as much room as the back rows in the Rivian R1S and Kia EV9. The falcon-wing doors can be tricky to open in tight areas, but they allow easy access to rear seats and child seats.
The Model X delivers an impressive EPA-estimated driving of 311-348 miles and gives you access to Tesla's Supercharger fast-charging network. Like the Model Y, it comes standard with more standard features than most rivals, but it lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Model X also provides a solid max towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. The base model accelerates very quickly, and the Plaid is one of the quickest SUVs you can buy.
Tesla Model X pricing
Cargo space: 15 cubic feet behind the third row; 33.8 cubic feet behind the second row; 6.5 cubic feet in the front trunk (seven-seat configuration)
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
The EQS is one of the most luxurious and expensive electric SUVs on this list. Like the Teslas here, the EQS is a two-row SUV, but you can add a third row for seven-passenger seating. However, it's a small third row that's mostly suitable for children, and it significantly reduces cargo space to a meager 6.8 cubic feet. Fortunately, the second row is large and can easily accommodate a child seat.
The EQS' high price tag is justified by its excellent build quality, opulent and very comfortable interior, class-leading tech, and impressive list of standard features. The optional Hyperscreen display consists of three screens spanning the dashboard's length. Besides the Escalade IQ, none of the EQS' rivals offer anything like that. Depending on the model you get, the EQS has a competitive range of 285-305 miles.
Mercedes-Benz EQS pricing
Cargo space: 6.6 cubic feet behind the third row; 23 cubic feet behind the second row
Upcoming seven-seat electric SUVs
Hyundai Ioniq 7
Hyundai hasn't released many details on the three-row Ioniq 7 SUV and has only shown it in concept form. But we expect it to be much like its corporate sibling, the Kia EV9, and about the size of the Hyundai Palisade. Its interior and exterior design won't look anything like the EV9, but it should have a similar starting price, power and a range of about 300 miles. The Ioniq 7 should also provide a very quick fast-charging speed and come standard with many tech features.
Estimated starting price: $55,000
Release date: mid- to late 2024
Volkswagen ID. Buzz
The retro-modern ID. Buzz van is a seven-seater that boasts lots of style. When it hits the streets next year, it will be the only electric van designed for families. Details are still slim, but unlike many of the SUVs on this list, the ID. Buzz won't have sports car-like acceleration or a long driving range — only about 250 miles. But the van provides lots of passenger space and cargo room. And its distinctive look will definitely turn heads.
Estimated starting price: $55,000
Release date: mid- to late 2024
Volvo EX90
The upcoming Volvo EX90 is the all-new electric version of the brand's flagship SUV, the XC90. It seats seven passengers and has ample cargo space behind the second row, but space behind the third row is lacking. Initially, the EX90 will come standard with all-wheel drive and deliver a range of about 300 miles. In typical Volvo fashion, the electric SUV sports an attractive minimalist design and a large 14.5-inch center touchscreen that runs Google's Android software. The EX90 will come standard with many advanced driver aids and will offer a system that's capable of Level 3 autonomous driving — one of few vehicles that will.
Starting price: $76,695 (without destination)
Release date: mid-2024
Lucid Gravity
Lucid, an EV startup, currently makes a few versions of the Air luxury sedan, which is among the EVs with the most range in the industry. The Lucid Gravity is the company's upcoming three-row luxury SUV that looks very promising for large families looking for a unique luxurious ride. Lucid has yet to release full details, but the most expensive model will enter production first with a starting price of about $130,000. Lucid says later versions will start lower, around $80,000.
The initial model is expensive but the EV startup estimates it will provide impressive range of over 440 miles, which tops any other rival except for the upcoming Cadillac Escalade IQ. And like the Air, it will tout a very quick fast-charging speed that can add 200 miles in just 15 minutes when connected to a powerful enough fast-charging station. The Gravity is also projected to produce over 800 hp and hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Its interior packs a huge 34-inch upper screen and a sizable center touchscreen. We expect all three rows to be spacious and provide sufficient cargo space for most families.
Estimated starting price: $80,000
Release date: late 2024
Cadillac Escalade IQ
The Cadillac Escalade IQ has a mammoth price tag that accompanies its mammoth size, range and features. The electric three-row SUV has large shoes to fill as the all-electric version of the iconic Escalade SUV, but we think it's up for the challenge. When it launches next year, it will tout an estimated range of 450 miles, among the most substantial of any EV currently available. The Escalade IQ can also charge very quickly with a powerful enough fast-charging station, adding 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes. It can also tow up to a whopping 8,000 pounds. In Velocity Max mode, the electric Cadillac can produce a potent 750 hp.
The Escalade IQ also impresses inside thanks to its massive 55-inch upper screen and a large lower touchscreen. Standard tech features will be plentiful, and Super Cruise, a hands-free driving system that works on certain highways, will be offered. But we also expect the more advanced Ultra Cruise system, which uses lidar sensors, to be offered down the line. The Cadillac's cargo space is also impressive, providing 23.7 cubic feet behind the third row and 12.2 cubic feet in its cavernous front trunk.
Estimated starting price: $130,000
Release date: late 2024
Edmunds says
If you're in the market for a three-row electric SUV, we recommend waiting until 2024 if you can because you'll have more options to choose from. When all of the above EVs roll into dealerships or showrooms, the segment will be very competitive and give electric-SUV shoppers a variety of affordable and high-end models to consider.
