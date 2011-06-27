Used 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|11/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|203.5/370.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Torque
|525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
|Base engine size
|8.3 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.5 ft.
|Valves
|20
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|310 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Front head room
|36.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Front track
|57.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|8.4 cu.ft.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3380 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.1 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.40 cd.
|Height
|47.6 in.
|Wheel base
|98.8 in.
|Width
|75.2 in.
|Rear track
|60.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|P345/30R Z tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|19 x 13 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$79,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
