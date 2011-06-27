  1. Home
Used 2003 Dodge Viper SRT-10 Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Viper
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203.5/370.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque525 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size8.3 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves20
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
310 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track57.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.4 cu.ft.
Length175.6 in.
Curb weight3380 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Drag Coefficient0.40 cd.
Height47.6 in.
Wheel base98.8 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Viper Red Clearcoat
  • Viper Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Viper Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P345/30R Z tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 13 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
