Used 2002 Dodge Stratus Consumer Reviews
11 years and going strong
I'm sad others have had bad experiences with this car because mine has almost 160k miles on it and it drives like the day I bought it. I've had to do a few minor things, replace the radiator and the brackets that hold the rear shocks rusted through prematurely, but it really has been an awesome car for me. 11 years later I have had no issues at all with the engine or transmission. The only thing I hate about it is that the clip under the front bumper hangs so low that I parked too close to a parking block and broke that plastic piece in half. Operator error.
Good Car....
I bought the car from a friend 4 years ago back in 2006. So far no major problems. Everything works, no paint problems. Small coolant leak noticed a few weeks ago. I drive the car a lot. The gas mileage is great and the drive is pretty smooth too. My only complaint is the plain interior. Changed the rear rotors once. That's the only major work we had to do. Overall, it's a good car to have.
Perfect car
This is a great little car. The dirty little secret is that the Stratus R/T coupe is built on the Eclipse GTS platform. So you get the American muscle body lines, with the Japanese reliability. I bought this car used at 100K miles, and it now has 210K miles with 0 problems. These are really built rock solid. Performance is also great and the suspension is a lot beefier than the eclipse. Please note, that these cars are completely different from the sedans. Which were built by Dodge. The only downside is that these cars are very rare. If you want a Stratus R/T coupe in manual....you are going to have a hard time finding one, since according to Dodge they built only 750 of these per year.
103K and no issues
Gas, tires, oil, brakes and 1 tie rod end. Not sure I even needed the tie rod. My only expenses after 7 years and 103,000 miles.
Great car
Bought new, 275,000 miles, no squeaks, rattles or recalls. 30 MPG on trips, embarrass a couple Mustang GT (to about 40 mph). Only unusual repair was replaced radiator.
