  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Wagon
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Ram Wagon
Overview
See Ram Wagon Inventory
See Ram Wagon Inventory
See Ram Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V6
Combined MPGno1414
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.432.0/612.0 mi.416.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity36.0 gal.36.0 gal.32.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no12/17 mpg13/15 mpg
Combined MPGno1414
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm300 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l3.9 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4400 rpm230 hp @ 4400 rpm175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle52.4 ft.46.2 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Front leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.0 in.68.0 in.68.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.4 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room40.5 in.40.5 in.40.5 in.
Rear shoulder room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Measurements
Length231.2 in.205.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6700 lbs.7100 lbs.4000 lbs.
Curb weight5584 lbs.5149 lbs.4570 lbs.
Gross weight8700 lbs.7700 lbs.6600 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.7.2 in.6.8 in.
Height79.9 in.79.5 in.79.5 in.
Maximum payload3116.0 lbs.2551.0 lbs.2030.0 lbs.
Wheel base127.6 in.127.6 in.109.6 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White
  • Colorado Red
  • Black
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Arctic Gray
  • Black
  • Dark Spruce Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Director Red Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Medium Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
  • Camel/Tan
  • Mist Gray
See Ram Wagon InventorySee Ram Wagon InventorySee Ram Wagon Inventory

Related Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles