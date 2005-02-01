Used 1999 Dodge Ram Wagon for Sale Near Me

Bought a Mark 3 conversion with 77k miles a year ago for $6,500 - these Dodge Vans seem very cheap. Have used as both people hauler and for antique business for 10k miles with no problems. Expect to replace transmission eventually, heating/cooling controls have a mind of their own, interior & exterior trim are poor. The fuel injected 318 is smooth and solid, always starts. Interior space is fantastic. Gets surprising 17 mpg on freeway at 75. Buy one for $2.5k less than a Ford or GM, then put the money away for any possible repairs and you won't be disappointed. I also found the ride a little less truck-like than my old Ford Van. With the reliable 318 may be the best used van bargain.

