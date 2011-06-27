Used 2011 Dodge Nitro Consumer Reviews

Best SUV For the Buck! motownrocker , 10/02/2011 43 of 43 people found this review helpful This review is for my 2011 Nitro Heat 4.0 (a model that wasn't listed in your roll-down). The Heat version is Chrysler's former "SXT" trim: decent exterior trim but inexpensive (cloth) interior seating. At model year's end, it was tough to locate a Heat with the rare 4.0 engine option (same engine that the old RT's had). Apparently that's a little-known option on the Heats--even the salesperson was unaware of it. You HAVE to get the 4.0 engine if you want great performance and gas mileage (better than the std. 3.7). I just completed a 300 mile trip (with 400 miles on the odometer) and got over 22mpg at an avg 75mph. The engine's quick off the line, the build quality is great, etc. Report Abuse

not as happy as others seem to be soonerfanfl , 04/16/2012 40 of 41 people found this review helpful I bought my Nitro late in the year (Nov). Enjoyed the ride and handling. Reminded me of my 2000 Pathfinder that I miss tremendously. I put over 200k miles on that car in 7 years and never had any issues at all. So far with the Nitro I have 43k in 16 months (I drive 30k a year) and the check engine light comes on occassionally. Not sure why. A/C blower went out right at 36,500 when the warranty ran out. Fortunately the dealership I bought it at fixed it w/o question. At 14k the head gasket blew and was leaking oil like a faucet. Still under warranty the dealership fixed it. I'm still undecided whether I like the car or not. Of course, the engine light is on again. Report Abuse

The little engine that could..tow a house Dan989 , 11/11/2015 Heat 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 4A) 76 of 80 people found this review helpful I got my wife a 2011 nitro heat 3.7 with 55k miles about a year ago because we needed a little more room but didn't want to break the bank. She likes the smaller suv's and I've always liked the Tonka truck look of the nitro. My experience with dodge so far has been very good so decided to stick with it. The nitro is an old fashioned old school suv that feels like a truck, drives like a truck, and is tough like a truck. There's nothing fancy about this rig but it has it where it counts. We take it all over and have put on 20k miles in year without a single issue. What did surprise me was what the nitro could actually do. We're big out doors people and own a 4k+ pound 21+ ft travel trailer we take out a few times a year that we thought we were going to have to park for a while since I no longer have a truck to pull it with. Unbeknownst to me was the heavy duty 5 link suspension, heavy duty chasis, transmission cooler and 5k pound towing capacity of the nitro. Once I discovered that I quickly installed a hitch and brake controller ,due to our nitro not being equipped with the tow package, and we were ready for action. Well we recently took a week long trip where we towed our trailer from az to camp on beach in San diego and the nitro preformed flawlessly never even heating up anywhere, mountains include, along the way. We were looking for a small/mid affordable suv with unique looks and got a helluva lot more than we bargained for. It's not the suv for everyone as it has a stiff ride and modest mpg at best, but if you're looking for something that takes you back to the pick up truck feel of a few years ago, has unique styling and can tow mountains above its useless crossover counterparts, than the nitro might just be what you've been looking for. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love My 2011 Dodge Nitro johnherrera305 , 07/29/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Excellent value for mid-size SUV. I love my Bright Silver Nitro. It's stands out on the road. Comfortable vehicle. Plenty of room for my needs. Fun to drive. Report Abuse