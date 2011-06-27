Used 2013 Dodge Dart Consumer Reviews

What a car! burdman660 , 09/28/2012 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I've only had the car a week but I'm so impressed. For the money, you can't beat it. Its sexy inside and out. I love driving it. The 1.4 L turbo is awesome. I have the dual clutch auto and it makes the drive really fun. Get the uconnect 8.4" display. It's really intuitive and makes the car fun and comfortable. The ride and handling is great, the gas mileage and power is great. My only regret is not having the power seats with lumbar adjustment. Other than that, it's amazing. LED tail lamps, projector head lamps, upscale interior, 17" rims, awesome power and milage... buy the car, It will shatter your perception of compacts. This is a daily driver that makes the ride exciting. Report Abuse

Good car for a Good price jbrown33 , 02/03/2015 SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This was my first brand new car and I must say I am rather pleased at how it has held up in the past year. I read so many bad reviews about this car but i must say i have very little to no issues and i've put the poor thing through the ringer in the past year adding 45000km. I lived in northern mb for my first winter with the car and was a little concerned about how it would hold up in -40C weather but it did great. I never had trouble starting it. The only issue i had was hose claps kept cracking in the cold causing me to leak coolant, which resulted in my engine over heating but that's about it. I love the way the car drives and handles it has such a solid feel to it, not cheap or rattly Report Abuse

Almost Perfect! bikenut11 , 04/14/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is the second 2013 Dart I've owned as the first one was totaled in an accident at 2000 miles. (other drivers fault 100%). My new dart is just past 2000 miles now. Obviously I really liked the car - enough to buy the exact same model, trim and color twice. Both cars had/have zero issues at all. You absolutely cannot beat the value for your money in the economy class. This car is FUN to drive and packed full of features in a very good looking body. The 1.4L turbo has typical spool lag as all turbos do, but the performance in light of the fuel economy is a fantastic balance. It's a sporty ECONOMY car, remember that and you'll be happy. Report Abuse

Why the Dart is underrated dartman4 , 06/29/2013 23 of 25 people found this review helpful The Dodge Dart is a highly underrated new car. I own an SXT 1.4 Turbo manual six speed. At 7,000 miles it has had NO glitches. The power, which most reviewers seem to complain about, is awesome considering it's mileage averages. Yes, it's heavy. That's why it's comfortable on highways and longer trips - UNLIKE some of the lightweight competition which brag about better zero to 60 times. What are we? Kids on a playground at recess? Third grade? Actually, a lot of people DO drive like they are in third grade, so I guess it makes sense. Compared to literal HORROR STORIES like those told by Scion FRS and Subaru BRZ owners - my Dart is a DREAM COME TRUE . Come on people. Report Abuse