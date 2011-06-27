  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Dodge Dakota SE Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Dakota
Overview
See Dakota Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/285.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.
Front hip room56.2 in.
Front shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4300 lbs.
Gross weight5470 lbs.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base124.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silver Star Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Colorado Red
  • Bright White
  • Dark Tundra Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
See Dakota Inventory

Related Used 1991 Dodge Dakota SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles