Used 1990 Dodge Colt Vista Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Colt
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle32.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity25 cu.ft.
Length176.6 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.9 cu.ft.
Height62.4 in.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width64.8 in.
