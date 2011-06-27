Used 2007 Chrysler Town and Country Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Torque200 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,695
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,695
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,695
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,695
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity129.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3899 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1200 lbs.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.8 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Marine Blue Pearlcoat
  • Modern Blue Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, premium leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Medium Slate Gray, premium leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, leather
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
215/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,695
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,695
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
DrivetrainUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

