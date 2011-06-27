  1. Home
Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,285
Starting MSRP
$20,905
Starting MSRP
$24,045
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG222122
Total Seating554
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg19/25 mpg20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/432 mi.304/400 mi.320/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.16 gal.16 gal.
Combined MPG222122
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l2.7 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5800 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.2 ft.
Valves162416
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesno
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesno
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
trip computernoyesno
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.37.6 in.38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.56.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatnoyesno
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.8 in.35.8 in.37 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.38.1 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.54.7 in.48.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesno
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesno
Measurements
Front track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.193.7 in.
Curb weight3201 lbs.3273 lbs.3394 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16 cu.ft.16 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Height54.9 in.54.9 in.55.0 in.
EPA interior volume110 cu.ft.110 cu.ft.101.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base108 in.108 in.106 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.69.4 in.
Rear track60.2 in.60.2 in.60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Sterling Blue Satin Glow
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Lava Red Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Sapphire Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
P205/60R T tiresyesyesno
alloy wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P205/65R T tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
