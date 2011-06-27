Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|21
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|19/25 mpg
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320/432 mi.
|304/400 mi.
|320/432 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16 gal.
|16 gal.
|16 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|21
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Torque
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|190 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.4 l
|2.7 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5800 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|36.8 ft.
|36.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|no
|no
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|no
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|no
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|6 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|yes
|no
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|no
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|no
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|no
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|37.6 in.
|38.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|52.5 in.
|52.5 in.
|52.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Rear head room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|37 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|44.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|38.1 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|48.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|no
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Front track
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|16 cu.ft.
|16 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.7 in.
|190.7 in.
|193.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3201 lbs.
|3273 lbs.
|3394 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16 cu.ft.
|16 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.33 cd.
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|Height
|54.9 in.
|54.9 in.
|55.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|110 cu.ft.
|110 cu.ft.
|101.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|108 in.
|108 in.
|106 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|69.4 in.
|Rear track
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|60.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P205/60R T tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|full wheel covers
|no
|no
|yes
|steel wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|15 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P205/65R T tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,285
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
