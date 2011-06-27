Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring Consumer Reviews

Stay away from 2.7L V6 engine! Sandi , 08/08/2010 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and always liked the styling, the features, and the ride. I had very few problems with this care until it hit 60,000 miles. I started having problems with the engine and discovered: Oil Sludge! I learned through Internet research the 2.7 L V6 engine in this car was known for developing oil sludge, coolant leaks, catastrophic failure due to poor design. At 67,000 miles, I've replaced water pump, water inlet housing, and still have coolant leaking into the engine. I'm guessing it's the gaskets. Report Abuse

Worst Car Imagineable sjc3 , 11/08/2014 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought my '01 Sebring with 75k mikes on it. After two months the heater and air conditioning stopped working, which was only the beginning of my problems. Once it hit 85k miles, it was needing $300 plus repairs every month - everything from leaking water pumps, to broken axle and ball joint to leaking fuel rails. Don't, don't, don't buy this car!

Better than what you might think jbusc , 10/11/2011 26 of 29 people found this review helpful For years I was reluctant to purchase a Sebring Covertible because of the reliability issues I had heard about. However having recently sold a wonderful Saab 9-3 Convertible I decided to give a used Sebring Convertible a try. Although the build quality might not be quite up to Saab standards, it is very acceptable for this price point in the market. The LXi sold for approx. $28,000 new as opposed to nearly $43,000 for the Saab. What it may lack in build quality it makes up for with better structural rigidity, a smooth ride and smooth V6. (Just be sure to maintain the engine religiously) The most pleasant surprise is the exceptional gas mileage, and the roominess also desrves mention.

So many bad things..... jdvdsn13 , 07/29/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Okay, so we bought the car back in 2005 when it had just over 100,000 miles on it. I just inherited the car, but I wish I had inherited something else. It now has 166,000 miles on it. Positives: pretty fast car for a V6, nice sound system, great handling Problems with the car: the interior driver door panel has come loose, guzzles oil, ac went out and is not repairable, passenger and back seat power window switches do not work, power locking and unlocking system does not work, starter just went out, interior overhead light does not work, had to get three new power window motors installed, and because of old age, the clear coat is peeling off the top of the trunk and the roof (normal).