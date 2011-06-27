Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

H.D Diesel ed t , 03/13/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have only had this truck for a week and I already love it. After filling up the first time I averaged 17.5 mpg. Thats better than my 5.3 Chevy not to mention the addition of a 4x4. It rides firm but not harsh. The only thing that would make a nice change is a nicer interior similar to dodge. The allison 6 speed electronic transmission... whew, when coming down steep grades the tranny holds speed to give the most secure feel . Going uphill the engine has enough torque to hold max gear and not shift down. So far so good..... Report Abuse

2010 Silverado HD Rob , 08/22/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love the truck just not the mileage. I am looking into buying an Edge Programmer and some K&N induction to try and help it.

6 liter gas Gary Nichols , 05/12/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very poor gas mileage, average 11 mpg, transmission constantly shifting into passing gear to catch up on a very low incline or small head wind

Victory Red LTZ in Alaska AK Victory Red LTZ , 05/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful LTZ with the 6.0L Vortec and 8' box. Great engine; plenty of power. Sounds awesome. I am averaging 15 MPG in mixed driving (mostly highway) 6 speed automatic makes driving and towing easy. capacious cargo box. Very comfortable and plush interior. High quality materials instead of the hard plastics used in previous models. Were it up to her, my wife would be driving it instead of me.