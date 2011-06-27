Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
H.D Diesel
I have only had this truck for a week and I already love it. After filling up the first time I averaged 17.5 mpg. Thats better than my 5.3 Chevy not to mention the addition of a 4x4. It rides firm but not harsh. The only thing that would make a nice change is a nicer interior similar to dodge. The allison 6 speed electronic transmission... whew, when coming down steep grades the tranny holds speed to give the most secure feel . Going uphill the engine has enough torque to hold max gear and not shift down. So far so good.....
2010 Silverado HD
I love the truck just not the mileage. I am looking into buying an Edge Programmer and some K&N induction to try and help it.
6 liter gas
Very poor gas mileage, average 11 mpg, transmission constantly shifting into passing gear to catch up on a very low incline or small head wind
Victory Red LTZ in Alaska
LTZ with the 6.0L Vortec and 8' box. Great engine; plenty of power. Sounds awesome. I am averaging 15 MPG in mixed driving (mostly highway) 6 speed automatic makes driving and towing easy. capacious cargo box. Very comfortable and plush interior. High quality materials instead of the hard plastics used in previous models. Were it up to her, my wife would be driving it instead of me.
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD
I have over 10,000 miles on my gas truck now. I average around 13 to 14 in town and 18 at 70 mph(I'm 56 years old). I pulled a 5000 lb sailboat from Texas to Georgia at 60 and 65 and got 13 miles per gallon. I purchased the 2500 over the 1500 because of price. Between the factory rebate and the credit union rebate the price came in at $10,000 less than the 1500. Something very noticeable is the difference in the power (and it sounds good). I average 5000 miles a year on the trucks I have owned. So the fuel economy doesn' really concern me. A little stiff ride but it is a 2500 4x4. The interior is very comfortable and well built.
