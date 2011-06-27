2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

Great Truck! Ed Nielsen , 01/31/2020 Custom 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Traded an F-150 for a 2020 Silverado Custom Quad Cab 4 X 4 with the 5.3 V8. Basic truck, but it drives, handles, and looks fantastic. Alot tighter than the F-150, and the steering and brakes are more responsive. Quality of the interior materials are not as good as the F-150, my only negative. Power train is very responsive but not as good as the Ecoboost 3.5. Overall a very solid, reliable buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Exactly what's wrong with the 2020 silverado Johnny4Track , 03/14/2020 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.6 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 60 of 64 people found this review helpful Good truck, but there are some dumb GM issues... First, the custom trim doesn't have any center console storage. This is insane because it would cost GM less money to install one good center console on their trucks instead of trying to force buyers into a trim upgrade. Second, the truck has a blind spot mirror on the driver's side. This would be a useful mirror on the passenger side, but it's totally stupid and useless on the driver's side. We don't need another mirror to see what's next to us on the driver's side because that's already visible in the regular mirror. We DO need that blind spot mirror on the passenger side where it belongs. Third, the radio (infotainment center) reboots randomly, so get used to having to pull over and re-enter any travel destinations while using apple car play, or get used to not having navigation. The implementation of car play is definitely a joke on the base trim. Fourth, the window controls flat out suck. Try to roll down a window and get it to stop where you want it to stop and you'll know why I'm writing this. Fifth, the gas filler. The gas gap was deleted on this truck in favor of a rubber flap. Standard pump nozzles will fight you a little to remove them after filling up. Not much, but just enough to drip gas on the body paint underneath the filler hole. Annoying and eventually that will ruin the paint. Sixth - the radio sucks in the base models. You have to turn the bass all the way up to get any decent sound, just to make it usable. Seventh - there are no radio controls on the steering wheel on the base models. It's 2020, this is laughable - the 5 year old toyota I traded in was better equipped inside. To summarize, this is a good truck, but GM went so cheap with the base interior that they should be ashamed. GM would make more money per sale if they stopped forcing upgrades over stupid things like center consoles, inferior radios, etc... anything with a 47K sticker should not be a compromise.

Much improved - better look and ride! Lawson46038 , 03/13/2020 LT Trail Boss 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 10A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I actually held off buying a Silverado due to the previous squared off fender wells. I did not like that look at all. An opportunity came for me to trade out of my 2019 Colorado into a 2020 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab and what an amazing truck this is! I would definitely recommend the CREW cab versus the DOUBLE cab if you can swing it. There is so much more room in the back of a crew cab. I love everything about this truck and I'm super happy that this doesn't have the lousy transmission that was in previous models.

Don't drive in heavy rain Ntac9299 , 05/23/2020 Custom Trail Boss 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) 34 of 41 people found this review helpful Unfortunately this big beautiful truck, is that's all it is. I have owned one for three months and I drove to go to the store in heavy rain all sorts of water rushing everywhere. I'm thinking suckers no water will hurt me. I guess I was wrong. I just left my home and I guess if you hit a small amount of water at the correct angle it will create a vacuum and draw water from under the front of the truck. So here is my big beautiful truck broke down and small vehicles are passing me by. Btw GM says it's my fault??? I guess I missed the disclaimer that tells me not to drive during rain. I guess I don't understand stand what a Trail boss Z71 mean? Don't get wet? I am so upset all the money I saved for the down payment, the 4 months getting everything together and researching all options. I guess we need to know your vehicles safe water depth. However in the owners manual it advises you that you can travel through water up to the top of the hub. I didn't even get close to that depth. I'm guessing 4", it was rushing down the hill. But nothing any other vehicle had issues with. If you own one please demand them to fix it. My girlfriend has a 2018 Tahoe and traveled the same route to come pick me up. (Maybe 1/4 mile) I called the dealership and they explained how it creates the vacuum and it's all because of the way it's vented at the top. There's a spray hose logo saying not to spray in the vent. That's what causes a vacuum, the suction from the radiator drawing in air and the nice tight seal at the top causes the engine to work like a vacuum. Which would be great to get the coolest air but obviously not. I want GM to completely fix my truck and make sure it doesn't happen again. Maybe put in a snorkel. GM wants me to submit this through insurance and I don't think that's the right thing to do. These should all be recalled and fixed. GM should warranty this and thank me for showing them this obvious flaw. Btw the dealership did say to me it is because of the design at the top because it isn't on the Tahoe my girlfriend owns. So why when I go to buy a 4x4 vehicle with a built in lift kit do I even have to think about worrying about driving on paved roads. I wish I could have taken it out somewhere, but I guess you can't with this delicate flower. Trust me I am not just complaining, I was so proud of this truck. It (stupid I know) felt so good working so hard for it and then it failed. The next big bummer was when it broke down I had this sense of security thinking everything will be fine because I didn't mistreat the truck at all. Idk if anyone has been through a divorce and then go through the pains of rebuilding your life and try so hard and your hard work is just thrown away. What happened to American craftsmanship and quality. The funny thing is that we have been loyal Chevrolet owners for over 20 years and that's why we bought this truck with confidence due to our history of owning many Chevy vehicles but I guess I need to switch to another make and build trust with them. Sorry if wordy I just want people to know my full experience so far. I hope this helps someone. Thanks 😁