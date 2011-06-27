Used 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews

I love my 2010 Z71!!!! raider_fanatic , 04/03/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 Crew Cab Z71 with 15k miles on it on March 3, 2011. I have not had any problems with it other than the exterior temperature gauge takes a while to register what the teperature it outside. Also, it is pretty difficult to park, even with the back up camera and parking sensors. I get about 15-17 MPG in town and 19-20 hwy. Report Abuse

MY SILVERADO COMES THROUGH kenzootak , 08/30/2014 LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful MY 2010 SILVERADO HAS 67,000 MILES now. No problems at this time. REPLACED TIRES WITH COOPER AT3 WORKS WELL. USE FULL SYNTHETIC OIL FOR BETTER USE. Auto transfer case works well for 4x4 use. Drag to get in neutral. BUT THE AUTO SELECT DIAL FOR 4X4 IS EASY TO USE. THE MANUAL BUTTONS ON SIX SPEED TRANSMISSION WORK WELL TOO. HOWEVER THE MANUAL BUTTON HOLDS A LOW GEAR IF SELECTED WHEN YOU ENTER BACK ON HIGHWAY AT HIGH SPEED IN LOW GEAR ASSUMING AUTOMATIC STILL. THOUGH ON HILLS ,THE MANUAL BUTTON WORKS TERRIFIC WITH THE GEARS USE. FANTASTIC STEREO AND SPEAKERS. WIDE TURN, BUT OKAY. MINE IS REASONABLE ON GAS. IT IS OK FOR LOAD TOO. Really a very reliable comfortable truck. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Home Run cforider , 12/24/2011 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I got lucky a month ago and found a 10,000 mile used 2010 black Silverado LTZ with every option at less than market price. My 1998 4Runner was still running good, but not enough guts to pull my boat. This is the truck i've always wanted and couldn't be more happy with all of the features. The 4Runner consistently (without boat) got 18 mpg, now I get 15-18 for the tank. The ride is awesome, the heated seats are the envy of my wife, and the look is the best on the market in my opinion. Yes, I'd do it again. Have not pulled the boat yet, but have no doubt it will do just fine. I plan on keeping this one around for a while. I've owned Fords before, but probably not again after this one.

DOD ruined these trucks. Nate , 08/23/2017 LT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my truck 3 years ago with 64k on it and it had a slight tap every now and the, quiet but audible. It came in spurts of 2 or 3 (tap tap tap) then it would go away for awhile. I brought it to a gm dealers attention and they told me it was injector noise. I always maintenanced the vehicle before the change oil light came on (around 9k). I changed the oil every 5k. At 94k i have to tear the engine to the block to replace the bs displacement on demand lifters, a problem that gm has had since they put this crap in their vehicles. Then the alternator went out at about 100k. Every 2k a sparkplug would crack the porcelin. It consumes oil, another thing gm knows about but refuses to do anything about. The truck may look pretty and be very comfortable to drive but its a unreliable POS i am a die hard chevy fan but this truck has ruined my faith in any new vehicle produced by gm, or any vehicle with DOD. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value