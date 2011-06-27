Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Consumer Reviews
287000 miles Minimal Issues
We purchased this used in 09 with 100k miles and it has been very reliable. The motor does not drink oil like the old 350 motor and the oil color has always been a bright yellow. The transmission was still smooth at 287k mi, a/c still worked fine. the following parts needed to be replaced:Fuel pump, brakes and rotors, spark plugs.
- Safety
- Technology
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Almost the perfect truck
I bought my truck with 6 miles on the odometer in March 2004. It was recalled for the instrument panel. Very good experience there. While it was under warrenty, I had it in for new Cats and O2 sensors, three times, but never again since. The last warrenty items I had replaced were the comfort control switches. I now have 190,000 miles on the truck and, get this....I'm replacing the brake pads for the first time, and the rotors have very little wear. This is by far the best vehicle I've ever owned.
2004 Silverado XCab 5.3 with Engine Issues
Bought truck new. Put the majority of miles on the truck between 2004-09; then, as planned, kept it as my 'chore' truck. 4-5k miles per year, max. Always light duty use. In 2013, at 79k miles the Head cracked - coolant in engine. $4500 repair. Dealer. There is a 'service bulletin' which implies a manufacturing defect, issued in 2006. CasTech Heads (see #06-06-01-019B bulletin). 1250 miles and 8 months later the 'check oil' light came on. The engine was 4-ish quarts low on oil! So I took it back to the dealer (I was working out of the area at the time so very little use). Their response? Can't find anything wrong; we must have forgotten to put the oil in the engine properly after the repair. Seriously? You told me that after a $4500 repair that your mechanic can't put oil in the engine? Bottom line: they didn't know and they weren't going to do anything. So I continued to drive it - very light duty. 20 months later with 84,600 miles: I check the oil (about 3800 miles since the 'top off at the dealer) and: down 3.15 qts! I take it directly back to the dealer. Dealer won't take responsibility AT ALL. I'm supposed to do an every 1000 mile 'oil consumption' test where I take it in for a top-off to see how much oil it has consumed. Not 1 mile over 1000 miles or start again! All this is to get GM to pay. The dealer assumes no liability for its work (and I might add, premium cost for the repair). Upshot: Be careful of these engines. There is a lot out there about oil consumption on these engines. This one DOES NOT have the 'stop cylinder' technology, but the engines have the same problem over multiple years. Plenty about the head and oil consumption out on the internet. In terms of the rest of the truck, its been ok, but the interior dash buzzes incessantly at certain RPMs. I noted on several of the trucks that interior fit was awful; fortunately I did not experience this. Paint is generally ok. No problems with the tranny, wheels, steering, AC - but it only has 84k miles. So much for buying a quality vehicle I could drive for 25 years (which was the plan).
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Z71 Bliss
My truck is a daily driver in the city but also a back road wonder on the weekends. In the winter I use four wheel drive for duck hunting with my sons in the country. It has been from Texas to California and many Colorado trips. It look good in the field, but when it is cleaned up it looks good under the city lights. Safe, dependable and a real pleasure. Maybe the best vehicle I have ever owned, out of maybe 11-12 cars and trucks.
Good 4x4
I purchased used with 40,000 miles for the 4x4. I live in a semi-rural area and the roads don't get treated. I have the 5.3 V8, and G80 locker. For the two months I've driven, it has worked like a charm. Been using the AutoTrac 4x4 which is the button system that goes into 4WD Auto, which is AWD. Had to dig the wheels out a little when I drove into 3' high snow in my driveway. I rocked the truck back and forth a couple of times and was out. I get around 20 mpg on country roads and highway. I don't drive heavy footed, usually 65-75 hwy. Only thing that I find annoying is the wipers can't be lifted off the windshield when it snows, because of the hood design. Takes longer to clean the window.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 1500
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer