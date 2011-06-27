Used 2009 Chevrolet HHR Consumer Reviews

Thank God for a good dealership 1badstroker , 08/07/2011 25 of 26 people found this review helpful Bought my 2009 HHr in 4/10 and it has had more problems that all my cars I owned in 40 plus years. The pass. side power windows quit after about 4 weeks of ownership and the drivers side front and rear floors were wet. This water caused the wires to corrode and the ecm to go out which caused the windows to get no power. The dealer fixed this under good will. Then after that the dealer fixed another short and then after a time the key would not come out of the ignition. The dealer replaced the shifter and the ignition switch and that has corrected the problem. Since then I had to replace the battery and front brakes. All good now. Report Abuse

Under the radar Mitch , 12/15/2017 LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful No problems in over 8 years. Purchased used with low miles. Handles well on Midwest snow and ice. Electronic steering does not give much feedback, but is precise. Brakes are adequate. Good upright, supportive seats. Relatively small, vertical windshield may be disconcerting. Easy entry to front seats. HHR handles heavy loads well. Generally a comfortable ride at highway speeds. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The little wagon that could! Bill D , 12/31/2017 LT 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I originally purchased this used 2009 HHR with 75,000 miles for it's cargo space. I love that the rear seats fold down flat and even with the cargo area. Plus the area is humongous! Since this is the 2LT model it does have a few extra bell & whistles. The remote start and heated leather seats are a nice option here in N.E. PA. I recently drove it for over 6 hours to visit my grand kids. I never once had to readjust the seat to get more comfortable during the long ride. The thought never even entered my mind. It was very windy during the trip and the wind noise at the driver's window was annoying. The ride was smooth and the gas miles was as expected. We had an ice storm and then snow on top of the ice. The HHR did not do well on hills under these conditions. In fact the ride was a little scary. I purchased snow tires for all four wheels. The next day we had more snow, welcome to N.E. PA. What a difference with the snow tires. I was able to keep up with the 4WD SUVs without feeling any lost of control. I have a steep driveway that I couldn't get up with the regular tires. With the snow tires there is no problem at all. The HHR does have two lower gears you can shift into if needed. However it would have been nice to have a slap shift with the automatic trans. It would have also been nice to have a couple of USB ports. I'll hve to get an adapter to fit in the useless cigarette lighter. Performance Comfort Value

2009 HHR - My Pride and Joy HHR owner , 10/15/2016 LS 4dr Wagon (2.2L 4cyl 5M) 33 of 36 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 30,000 miles for $7500. It now has 279,000 miles and the only reason why I have to put her down is because it has been hit at least 7 different times since I own her. The first time the door was hit by someone pulling of their driveway. The back truck door was hit by a car sliding in snow. The left side was hit at least three times because I had her parked at a corner. The right left side was hit on the top, not sure how that one happen. The last one was the left side of the passage door was hit by someone who decided to run a stop sign. I drove this car from Trenton NJ to the Bronx 6 days a week, and she always came through for me. It was a true wonder. I took her when there was a recall by Chevy, for the ignition problem but she manage to get through that. Though she was not the best looking car out there she continue to ride better than any other car. I never fixed the dents and continue to ride her as is until the last hit. The insurance company because of the damage "totaled her." In all the years that I have driven cars I have never had one as loyal and reliable as this one. I have had two Camarys and they could not even come close. I am currently looking for another HHR. Chevy did right by me when they made this one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value